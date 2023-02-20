New Delhi Municipal Council conducts drive to keep Kartavya Path clean

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched a cleanliness drive in and around the India Gate and Kartavya Path and deployed 10 teams to issue challans and take action against violators and illegal vendors.

“Our teams issue challans against violators and offenders, like visitors littering on roads/parks, unauthorised vendors/hawkers and others, for dumping waste in the open at Kartavya Path and India Gate surrounding areas in New Delhi,” an NDMC official said.

The council had earlier issued a notification against the accumulation of rubbish in public places under Section 267 (3) ( a) of the NDMC Act, 1994. Any violation of this provision would attract a Rs 50 fine, officials said, adding that in case of non-payment of fine, a complaint will be lodged in court. A violator who does not pay the fine or who does not have money to pay the fine will be produced before the special municipal magistrate to take action as per the provisions of the law, officials said.

Civic body teams are also spreading awareness and educating people about the ill effects of unsanitary and unhygienic conditions in public places. “NDMC has also engaged dedicated teams from the health, enforcement and security departments for carrying out regular drives against defacement, encroachment, littering and spitting in the area. The aim is to keep the surroundings clean around Kartavya Path and not let vendors sell items illegally or encroach on public land,” the NDMC said.

The revamped Kartavya Path witnesses heavy footfall, especially during weekends. The NDMC has allocated sites at the earmarked vending zones close to Man Singh Road, C Hexagon and Rafi Marg to the vendors.

The enforcement department has also been tasked to check vendors’ documents and ensure that there are no squatters.

The NDMC has a zero-tolerance policy for littering in the open, defacing, encroaching and other unhygienic conditions, officials added.