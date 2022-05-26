Circular issued by secy: NDMC wants staff to use Hindi in orders, nameplates

Calling it “India’s official language”, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has asked all senior officers and staff to give due importance to Hindi – from circulars issued by different departments to nameplates outside offices.

In a circular issued to all heads of departments, the NDMC said all orders, circulars and information should be written in Hindi alongside English.

It also asked officials to install notice boards and nameplates in Hindi apart from English.

“According to the official language act, India’s official language is Hindi and Devanagari script. Delhi comes under the ‘A’ category, and according to this, all official work should be done compulsorily in Hindi. Thus, following the rules, all heads of departments, officers and workers should issue all office-related circulars, orders, forms, etc in Hindi as well as in English,” reads the circular, also in Hindi, undersigned by NDMC secretary Isha Khosla.

It adds, “All notice boards and nameplates installed in the departments must be in Hindi alongside English. Carry out all work smoothly in Hindi in all departments of the council.”

Staff have been directed to reply or answer in Hindi if a complaint or question is in the language. Khosla said the Official Language Act 1963 will be made available on their website.

When contacted, Khosla said: “The government of India encourages use of Hindi so we also do so as part of the government. This is a routine process, nothing new.”

However, officials in the NDMC The Indian Express spoke to said that they have not received such a circular in the past. “Some orders and circulars used to come just a few weeks before the celebration of Hindi Diwas (on September 14) but such documents have not been received earlier,” said an official.

Officials also pointed out that Delhi is a city with a diverse population and languages, and the NDMC too has officials from across the country.

“People in Delhi speak various languages – Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Bengali – and follow different cultures. The NDMC has officials from different states who cleared competitive exams in their mother tongue and secured the job,” said Chellaiah Sellamuthu, director, Horticulture Department, NDMC.

“I come from Tamil Nadu and learnt Hindi speaking and writing for my interest, but cannot write well in Hindi. If such compulsory orders come, those aspiring to prepare for central government jobs will be discouraged and lose opportunities,” he said.