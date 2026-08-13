New Delhi Master Plan cleared: Redevelopment of smaller plots, easing of land pooling norms proposed

Enabling changes to facilitate high density development in Outer Delhi and making it easier to redevelop existing residential areas are among the key changes in the draft Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2047, approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday.

The draft plan, which seeks to outline a vision for Delhi’s development over the next two decades, will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for final approval and notification.

At the heart of the changes is an attempt to unlock more land for development in the National Capital where housing demand continues to rise and developable space remains limited.

By easing land pooling, allowing smaller parcels to be redeveloped and permitting higher density construction around expressways under the draft master plan, the DDA, sources said, hopes to bring more housing and commercial space into the market. The city has not seen a large increase in housing and commercial space over the last two decades.

Sources in the DDA and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office said the draft plan is expected to be notified by MoHUA in the next few days.

Land pooling rules eased

Several changes have been made to the land pooling policy, under which landowners can now voluntarily pool their land for planned high density development instead of the DDA acquiring the same.

Under the earlier rules — issued in 2019 — 70% of landowners in a sector had to come together to form a consortium, a representative body responsible for making decisions regarding developing the sector on behalf of landowners.

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“Forming a consortium is not necessary now. Landowners can approach DDA directly and the DDA will play the anchor role of planning,” a source aware of the development said.

Forming a consortium was difficult due to landowners differing frequently over development plans, said sources.

The DDA, sources said, has also addressed another hurdle related to land use. Earlier, the land use of individual parcels would have to be changed every time if it differed from the consortium’s proposed sector plan. Under the revised policy, the underlying land use will automatically be modified in accordance with the proposed sector plan.

Smaller plots can seek redevelopment

The plan, sources said, proposes to make redevelopment of existing colonies easier.

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Under the earlier policy, landowners of at least 4 hectares had to come together to undertake redevelopment. This often proved difficult because of differences among landowners.

“Now, a landowner with 3,000 sq m of land can propose redevelopment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, which makes it easier for more people to come in,” a source said.

Officials indicated that areas taken up for redevelopment would also be allowed dense construction to make such projects financially viable and encourage more landowners to participate. The move is aimed at addressing haphazard development in several residential areas while creating scope for additional housing and infrastructure, they added.

Higher density allowed near e-ways

Under the draft plan, the DDA has proposed provisions for transit-oriented development (TOD) near expressways. As per the TOD policy notified in April, the government allowed dense construction near Metro corridors. “In MPD-2047, we are also allowing more dense construction near expressways,” a source said.

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The measures are expected to open up more land for high density development and redevelopment, which DDA expects will result in an increase in the number of housing and commercial units, eventually bringing down prices.

Plan delayed for over five years

MPD-2047, approved at a DDA meeting chaired by LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday, comes after years of delay.

MPD-2041 was approved by the DDA on February 28, 2023, and sent to MoHUA for notification on April 13 that year. However, differences over some policies kept it pending for more than three years. It also missed several deadlines, including the 100-day deadline set by MoHUA after the Narendra Modi government returned to power for a third term in 2024.

“With Delhi’s population projected to grow significantly by 2047, the Master Plan adopts an integrated approach towards housing, economic growth, mobility, environmental sustainability, infrastructure, heritage conservation, urban regeneration and citizen-centric governance,” a DDA spokesperson said.

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Rajiv Babbar, BJP leader and DDA member, added, “The plan focuses on affordable housing and decongestion of the National Capital.”

Bhupender Bazad, chairman of the Delhi Master Plan Committee of the rural group Delhi Dehat Vikas Manch, estimated that the implementation of MPD-2047 and the land pooling policy will attract global investment of Rs 25 lakh crore to Rs 30 lakh crore to Delhi.