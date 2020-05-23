New Delhi: Mandatory masks, Aarogya Setu as parks open partially to the public

At Lodhi Gardens, Friday. Most parks will open today. (Express Photo) At Lodhi Gardens, Friday. Most parks will open today. (Express Photo)

Parks in Delhi under the jurisdiction of MCDs and the Delhi Development Authority are set to open on Saturday, with a set of riders. Children below 10 years and people aged above 65 will not be allowed entry, and wearing of masks is mandatory for visitors.

Parks in colonies are owned by South, East and North MCDs, and the bigger community ones are managed by DDA.

According to the South MCD, jogging on tracks is allowed from 7 am to 7 pm. “Visitors will ensure the Aarogya Setu app is installed on their phones… Wearing masks is mandatory,” state the guidelines issued by the South MCD.

“Open gym, children’s play areas, yoga and group activities will not be allowed,” said an official.

A North MCD official said all parks will be open by Saturday from 7 am-10 am and 3.30 pm-6.30 pm. While East and DDA are yet to release guidelines, officials said protocol will be along the lines of that mandated by the Delhi government in public places.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, which manages parks in Central Delhi, said Lodhi Gardens, Nehru Park, Talkatora Park have been partially opened. “Only walking tracks can be used, activities such as yoga or other events are not allowed. Other parks are not gated, so public still had access to them,” said S Chelliah, director of the horticulture department, NDMC.

“We are complying with government orders and have opened up parks,” he added. While Delhi government guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 doesn’t specifically refer to parks, CM Arvind Kejriwal, in an interview to a news channel, had said parks can open.

Ashok Kumar, director of DDA’s horticulture department, said, “We are in the process of formulating the guidelines but they would be open by Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Sunder Nursery received 20 guests after several weeks of being shut. Till June 1, the nursery is open from 7 am to 6.30 pm only to annual pass holders. Ratish Nanda, project director, Aga Khan Trust for Culture, said, “A pass-holder can bring in guests, and those interested can buy the annual pass. This will help track down visitors if there’s an issue.”

