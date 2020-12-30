New Delhi man kills friend, roams about with body on scooter: Police

Upset over not receiving the money he had loaned, a 24-year-old man allegedly killed his friend in New Delhi’s Rohini, stuffed his body in a gunny bag, rode with it on a scooter and dumped it at a vacant plot on Tuesday.

CCTV footage from Prem Nagar shows the accused roaming on his two-wheeler with a white gunny bag on the footrest. This went on for 10-15 minutes, before he dumped the bag.

DCP (Rohini) P K Mishra said, “We received a call from locals who saw the gunny bag with bloodstains on it. We went to the spot and took the body to Sanjay Gandhi hospital for autopsy.”

Police said they found CCTV clips from the area where a man was seen roaming on a blue scooter with a white gunny bag. “We saw the man riding his scooter around 12:45 am in the area. He had a gunny bag that looked similar to the one that was recovered from the spot. We deployed informers and spoke to locals. The rider was then identified as Ankit,” said DCP Mishra.

Ankit (24), who lives in Prem Nagar-III, was apprehended. Police said they found the scooter at his place. Ankit confessed during questioning, police said.

He told police that during the lockdown, he had lent Rs 77,000 to his friend Ravi (35). On Monday night, he called Ravi and asked him to return the money, but he asked for more time.

“Ankit called Ravi to his rented accommodation and an argument broke out between the two. Ankit allegedly hit Ravi’s head against the wall and strangled him with a plastic cable. He used tape and cable to tie his hands and legs and put his body in a gunny bag,” said a senior police officer.

The accused then put the bag on his scooter and looked for a place to dump the body. He found a vacant plot near a small water canal.

Ankit works as a tailor and owns a small shop. He and Ravi worked together. Police said Ravi needed money after the shop was shut during the lockdown.

When Ankit wanted to buy a motorcycle, he asked Ravi to return the money.