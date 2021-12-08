Four more international travellers sent to hospital from Delhi airport, to be tested for Omicron variant of Covid-19

Four more international travellers were sent to the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday to test them for the presence of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus. Thirty international travellers are currently admitted at the hospital and among these, 25 have tested positive for Covid-19 and five are suspected cases or contacts of those who tested positive.

There has been only one confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Delhi. Genome sequencing reports of around 18 people are awaited.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 51 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday at a test positivity rate of 0.1. The hospital bed occupancy is 173, while 152 people are under home isolation.

The vaccination drive in the city has also been intensified, with 1.7 lakh people getting vaccinated in one day, as per the health bulletin released on Tuesday. More than 1.41 crore people in Delhi are at least partially vaccinated and 92 lakh fully vaccinated.