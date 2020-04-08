New Delhi identifies COVID-19 containment zones, areas will face stricter restrictions

Security personnel stand outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi during the coronavirus lockdown. (Express photo by Abinav Saha) Security personnel stand outside Jama Masjid in New Delhi during the coronavirus lockdown. (Express photo by Abinav Saha)

Several small pockets of settlements — lanes, apartment complexes — in many parts of Delhi, including parts of Sangam Vihar, Hauz Rani and Khichripur, have been notified as containment zones, wherein tougher restrictions, including on essential services, will be implemented.

By Thursday, more areas are likely to be sealed, which include Central Delhi’s Sadar Bazar and pockets of West Delhi among others, district magistrates told The Indian Express.

The confirmed containment zones as of now are:

Hauz Rani – Street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

Sangam Vihar – Gali No – 6, L-1st

Gali No 5, Block A, West Vinod Nagar

Gali No 14, Kalyanpuri

Mansara Apartment, Vasundhara Enclave

3 lanes in Khichripur

Gali no 9 Pandav Nagar

Vardhaman Apartments -Mayur Vihar, Ph 1 extension

Mayurdhawj Apartments – IP Extension, Patparganj

Gali No 4, Krishn Kunj Extension

A gali in Preet Vihar

Bengali Market

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters: “Many cases were reported from Sadar area, so it is being contained and sealed. There are 20 such places in Delhi where people are not allowed to come out of their lanes or apartments and people from outside are also not allowed to go in.”

The South district administration has issued two orders notifying a street in Malviya Nagar’s Hauz Rani neighbourhood and a lane in Sangam Vihar as containment zones. In both areas, confirmed COVID-19 patients were found, leading to the orders under the Delhi Epidemic Diseases Regulations and the Disaster Management Act.

“In case of the Hauz Rani patient, we are still trying to ascertain where he contracted the virus from. His family said he was not at the Markaz Nizamuddin gathering and rarely stepped out. However, we have managed to trace all those he came in touch with. There are around 10-12 families in that lane,” said DM (South) BM Mishra. Later in the evening, a lane in Sangam Vihar was also declared a containment zone.

In East Delhi, there are nine containment zones scattered across Mayur Vihar and Preet Vihar sub-divisions. The zones include a lane in Kalyanpuri, a housing society in Vasundhara Enclave, three lanes in Khichripur, one lane in Pandav Nagar, one lane in Preet Vihar and an apartment in Mayur Vihar, among others.

“At all such containment zones, we have put up canopies at the outer boundaries where teams of the administration are always present. WhatsApp groups have been created for coordination and nodal officers appointed. For instance, an officer of the Department of Weights and Measures is in charge of the grocery requirements of residents, while someone from the Drugs Control Department is providing medicines as and when required. A population between 6,000-7,000 is under such restrictions in East Delhi,” said DM (East Delhi) Arun Mishra.

DM (Central) Nidhi Shrivastava said the local administration will declare the Sadar Bazar area a containment zone. “The plan is under process. It will be done most likely by tomorrow,” she said. A resident of Sadar Bazar had died of the disease on Tuesday.

DM (New Delhi) Tanvi Garg said there are no containment zones in the district as of now. The administration carried out extensive surveys in areas, including a slum colony in Moti Bagh, and Babar Road near Bengali Market, and concluded there was no need to notify any containment zone as of now.

“There are no containment zones falling under New Delhi district as of now. We have carried out multiple surveys in areas where confirmed cases were found. So far, we have not found people with influenza-like illnesses. I have personally visited such areas. For instance, after a sanitation worker, who is a resident of a colony in Moti Bagh, was found positive, we had enhanced surveillance in that area. To enable the survey, checkpoints were created. We surveyed around 865 people. There was extended vigil. But there has been no cluster containment. At Babar Road, after three members of a family tested positive, we carried out a survey encompassing around 300 families across the area. The family members of that person have been strictly advised to stay indoors and a system has been worked out to supply groceries and essentials to their doorstep,” said Garg.

West District DM Neha Bansal there are no containment zones under her jurisdiction currently, but “we are working on it”. Northeast DM Shashi Kaushal also said there are no such zones in the district.

Shahdara and Northwest district DMs could not be reached for comment. The Southwest district administration said containment zones will be notified “if need be”, while the North DM did not respond to calls and messages.

There are 11 revenue districts in Delhi. Nizamuddin, which falls under the Southeast district, and Dilshad Garden areas have already been declared hotspots by the Delhi government, where rapid antibody tests will be carried out at a mass scale as recommended by the ICMR.

