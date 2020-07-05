New Delhi: Covid-19 toll crosses 3,000, but positivity rate dips in city

The seven-day average growth in the city has also been falling consistently. While it was around 5.59% on June 23, it dropped to 2.78% by Saturday. (Representational) The seven-day average growth in the city has also been falling consistently. While it was around 5.59% on June 23, it dropped to 2.78% by Saturday. (Representational)

As the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in Delhi touched 3,000 on Saturday, the rising recovery rate and dipping positivity rate, officials said, were signs that things were under control in Delhi as compared to two weeks ago. On Saturday, the city saw 2,505 new cases, taking the total to 97,200. With 55 people dying of the viral disease, the total toll reached 3,004. Of the 55 deaths added to the toll, 26 were old cases added to the total count after assessment by the death audit committee.

The recovery rate stood at 70.2%, with the number of active cases remaining under 26,000. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was the hard work of Delhiites that the recovery rate was improving. “The hard work of the 2 crore people of Delhi is bearing fruit. I congratulate everyone on Delhi’s recovery rate crossing 70%. We have to work harder to defeat Corona,” he tweeted.

A look at the number of cases recorded each day over the past week and the number of tests conducted, based on the city’s daily health bulletin, shows that positivity rate has been dipping.

On June 23, the city saw 3,947 cases — the highest in a single day so far. On the day, 16,952 tests were conducted, taking the positivity rate to 23.2%. On Saturday, 2,505 out of 23,673 people tested were positive, indicating a positivity rate of 10.6%.

The seven-day average growth in the city has also been falling consistently. While it was around 5.59% on June 23, it dropped to 2.78% by Saturday.

AIIMS director, Randeep Guleria, meanwhile, said if the situation remained the same, the city will pass the peak in August: “If the number of cases in Delhi continues to be static or decreases over the next few weeks, and the decline is at a sustained pace, then we can say that we may pass the peak in August… In some cities there was a decline in trend, but once the lockdown was lifted people did not follow the dos and dont’s and this led to a surge. So, there is no space for complacency. A lapse somewhere… could lead to a spike.” (With PTI inputs)

