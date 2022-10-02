New Delhi cleanest small city again in Swachh Survekshan rankings

The New Delhi area administered by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) was adjudged the ‘cleanest small city’ in the category of cities with one to three lakh inhabitants in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings released Saturday. Last year also, New Delhi bagged the first rank in the category.

The NDCM said the New Delhi area was also adjudged a “five-star garbage-free city” and “water-plus certified” city. The Swachhta Sarvekshan is the Centre’s yearly survey on cleanliness under the ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission.

“This award is in alignment with “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Garbage Free India under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0. The theme of 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan was based on ‘people-first’ approach,” said the NDMC in a statement.

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave away the prizes at a ceremony which was attended by several other ministers from states, mayors, municipal commissioners and others from across the country.

On behalf of the NDMC, the award was received by chairperson Bhupinder S Bhalla, secretary Vikram Singh Malik, medical officer health Dr Ramesh Kumar and CMO Dr Shakuntala Shrivastava, said officials.

“The award is a recognition of NDMC’s continued efforts to establish excellence in service standards and provide world-class civic amenities to its residents,” said the NDMC.

Congratulating its employees, especially the safayi sevaks, Bhalla said: “The credit for getting the Swachh awards and ranking goes to the hard work of all NDMC employees, particularly the health department. The NDMC also expresses its gratitude to the residents and visitors to the NDMC area for making it the cleanest capital city.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Cantonment Board came fifth in the cantonment board categories, two down from the third rank it got last year.