Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Traffic arrangements for tomorrow’s BJP roadshow in New Delhi

Police said the roadshow would start at 3pm and that there would be mass public participation in it.

bjp roadshow latest news todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will attend BJP's roadshow in New Delhi on Monday. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ahead of the BJP’s roadshow in New Delhi on January 16, the traffic police said special traffic arrangements had been made from Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk to Jai Singh Road.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will attend the roadshow.

Police said the roadshow would start at 3pm on Monday and that there would be mass public participation in the programme.

On Monday, the following roads will remain closed from 2.30pm to 5pm:

1. Ashoka Road

2. Sansad Marg

3. Jai Singh Road

4. Rafi Marg

5. Imtiaz Khan Marg

6. Bangla Sahib Lane

7. Tolstoy Road

8. Jantar Mantar Road

While diversions will be made for commuters, police said that commuters will face heavy traffic on the following roads:

1. Baba Kharak Singh Road

2. Park Street

3. Mandir Marg

4. Panchkuian Road

5. Tolstoy Road

6. Feroze Shah Road

7. Rani Jhansi Road

8. DDU Marg

9. Outer Circle CP

10. Minto Road

11. Barakhamba

12. Raisina Road

13. Janpath

14. Rafi Marg

15. DBG Road

16. Pandit Pant Marg

Commuters are advised to take the following routes:

1. Outer Circle, Sansad Marg

2. Gol Dak Khana

3. Windsor

4. Janpath Junction

5. Gurudwara Rakab Ganj

6. Rail Bhawan

7. Tolstoy Road KG Marg

8. Raisina Road Junction

Police said commuters going to the railway stations of New Delhi, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin and ISBT and IGI Airport should leave early as there could be traffic delays.

Designated spots will be allotted for parking, police said.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 14:23 IST
