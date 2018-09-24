New Delhi: Advocate alleges man tried to rape her in park

The woman reported the incident at Amar Colony police station, following which police reached the scene and spotted the accused sitting in the park. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/Representational Image) The woman reported the incident at Amar Colony police station, following which police reached the scene and spotted the accused sitting in the park. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/Representational Image)

A 26-year-old woman advocate working with a private firm has alleged that a man tried to rape her at a park in Kailash Hills, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused, Amar Singh (26), has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The woman claimed that the incident took place on September 20, when the accused tried to touch her inappropriately and dragged her inside the park. “I slapped him, but he pushed me… There was no proper lighting and I lit my phone’s torch to see him. He attacked me again, after which I held him by his collar, but he managed to escape,” she claimed.

The woman reported the incident at Amar Colony police station, following which police reached the scene and spotted the accused sitting in the park.

“He works with an eatery and was in an inebriated condition,” the woman claimed.

The woman, in a social media post, also alleged that police “behaved in an insensitive fashion, and laughed and joked inside the car” while escorting her to AIIMS for a medical check-up. “I reported the matter to their seniors… I am filing a complaint with the department concerned,” she alleged.

However, DCP Biswal said they did not receive any complaint against the policemen.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App