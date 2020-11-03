9,300 new Covid cases in October, highest so far in Gurgaon

In daily cases, Gurgaon, for the first time, recorded over 300 cases for 10 days in a row from October 21-31.

With almost 9,300 fresh cases emerging from close to 95,000 tests, October saw the highest number of Covid cases in Gurgaon so far.

As per the district’s health bulletin, Gurgaon recorded 9,299 fresh cases in October, as opposed to 9,144 cases in September and 2,833 cases in August. The number of tests conducted during this period also rose from 61,132 in August to 92,052 in September, peaking at 94,807 in October. Fatalities, meanwhile, rose from 10 in August to 41 in September and dipped to 39 in October.

In daily cases, Gurgaon, for the first time, recorded over 300 cases for 10 days in a row from October 21-31. On Sunday, the district crossed the 500 mark for the first time and recorded its highest single-day jump so far, seeing 529 cases. On Monday, Gurgaon recorded 398 new cases.

“The positivity rate has increased as we have stopped antigen tests and are only doing RT-PCR tests now. But there is an overall surge in cases as well,” said Chief Medical officer Dr Virender Yadav. “The fact that it is now festive season and also the viral season is contributing to the rise in cases. The health department can only test, trace, and treat, and advise people to follow precautions. They must understand the need for this,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner Monday also appealed to residents to follow social distancing and take all precautions: “People must be extra cautious, given the changing weather and the festive season.”

