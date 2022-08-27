scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

New compilation of Netaji’s letters, speeches launched

The book The Essential Writings of Subhas Chandra Bose was launched by the freedom fighter's grand nephew, Sugata Bose, who was in conversation with Subhashini Ali, former MP, at an event in Delhi

Sugata Bose and Subhashini Ali during the book launch of The Indian Struggle, on Subhas Chandra Bose at IIC, New Delhi, on Tuesday, August 23. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

“The people ruling us want to use Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and pretend that they are restoring his memory in our country. But anyone who can speak of him in the same breath as (Vinayak Damodar) Savarkar… there’s something wrong with that,” said Subhashini Ali, former Member of Parliament, at an event at the India International Centre in New Delhi Tuesday to mark the publication of a new compilation of the freedom fighter’s correspondences and public speeches titled The Essential Writings of Subhas Chandra Bose, by Orient Blackswan.

Two other books, An Indian Pilgrim (an incomplete autobiography) and The Indian Struggle (an account of India’s freedom struggle), have also been republished. All three books have been edited by Sugata Bose, Gardiner Professor of History, Harvard University, and his father, Sisir K Bose.

Ali was in conversation with Sugata Bose and was speaking on attempts being made to appropriate the legacy of Bose and misrepresent his commitment to secularism. In particular, she was referring to a controversial hoarding that was put up in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. It featured Bose next to Savarkar with the slogan ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’.

“It is not easy to appropriate Netaji… his life is so crystal clear, what he stood for. His military heroism is hollow if divorced from his unequivocal commitment to religious harmony,” said Sugata Bose, grand-nephew of the freedom fighter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

He also spoke of how An Indian Pilgrim was not completed past its first nine chapters because Netaji assumed the presidency of the Indian National Congress in 1938 that left him with no time to finish the work.

Incidentally, The Indian Struggle was banned by the British from circulation in India – a move that Bose vehemently opposed.

More from Delhi

At the launch, Ali also spoke of Netaji’s efforts to mainstream women’s rights in the freedom struggle and how he helped set up the Rani of Jhansi Regiment of the Indian National Army.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 02:05:32 pm
Next Story

The demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers, explained: process, impact and concerns

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Kerala: Girls told to remove innerwear get another chance to write NEET exam

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter
ICYMI

Contract ended, China firm claims damages, Indian Railways replies with counter

Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive
Must Read

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement