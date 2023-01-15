New community kitchen in Delhi by Gautam Gambhir

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurated another community kitchen in Kishan Kunj in Laxmi Nagar Saturday.

The ‘Jan Rasoi’, which aims to provide food to the needy at a symbolic price of Re 1 per meal, was set up by redoing an abandoned dump store of the municipal corporation in the area.

The canteen, similar to those in Vinod Nagar and Shakarpur which were reopened on January 2 after being shut due to the MCD polls, is expected to cater to an estimated 1,000 people every day in the afternoon, Gambhir said. Two community kitchens, in New Ashok Nagar and Gandhi Nagar will reopen later as construction work is planned there, he said.

“We have served over 3,000 people daily…Most beneficiaries belong to the poorest section of society…badly affected by the pandemic,” Gambhir said.