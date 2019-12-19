New law dangerous, will do no good to country: Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) CM Arvind Kejriwal with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Wednesday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Terming it “dangerous”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the new citizenship law, saying only “Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Afghans stand to benefit from it”.

Speaking at an event organised by News18, the CM said there was no logic behind the law, “which has set the country aflame” at a time when India is witnessing economic slowdown and widespread unemployment.

“It seems the law is aimed at benefiting Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. I heard Amit Shah telling a news channel that a person not having documents, be it Hindu or Muslim, will be sent out of the country. At least 70 per cent people in this country do not have documents… the rich will get documents made using money. I urge the Centre to withdraw the law and call a meeting of all CMs to discuss the economy and job situation. This law is dangerous and will do no good to the country,” Kejriwal said.

He also condemned police action against university students protesting against the law.

“There are around 3-4 crore non-Muslims in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Even if half of them come over, who will give them jobs? Will they be provided housing in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Assam, Tripura… We are talking about giving jobs to Pakistanis, Afghans and Bangladeshis. We should rather give employment to our own kids first.”

“We will have NRC. What will happen to those whose name won’t be included in NRC? Under the law the Indian government will make documents of those coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan. And people of this country who will be out of NRC will be sent out of the country…Our children are being lathi-charged, girls are being beaten up in hostels. Students of 33 universities are on the streets,” he added.

Later, addressing a press conference, the CM said that Opposition parties, having realised that the AAP is on course to register a big win in the upcoming assembly polls, are spreading violence to reap electoral benefits. Steering clear of taking any names, Kejriwal said there was no need for him to do so, as “everyone knows who holds the capacity to instigate riots in the country”.

He said: “It is clear that AAP is on course to win the Delhi polls. The opposition is deliberately spreading violence…”

