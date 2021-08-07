New Chandni Chowk stretch likely to be inaugurated after Independence Day

While a final date has not been announced, officials said it is likely to be a few days after Independence Day as the areas will be heavily barricaded around that time. (Express Photo)

Authorities working on Chandni Chowk’s redeveloped stretch are gearing up for a formal inauguration expected in mid-August. The stretch and the scramble crossing in front of Red Fort have been completed.

In a meeting between all the stakeholders on July 26, the progress was deemed satisfactory despite numerous setbacks such as the lockdowns and labour shortage in both 2020 and 2021.

While a final date has not been announced, officials said it is likely to be a few days after Independence Day as the areas will be heavily barricaded around that time. An aerial view of Chandni Chowk is expected to appear on the live telecast of I-Day celebrations at Red Fort.

At the meeting, the transport department was asked to issue an ‘expression of interest’ regarding the operation of vintage-looking electric golf carts, which will be used to ferry passengers on the stretch. An official working on the project said these carts are expected to have 3-4 rows of seating.

Further, officials also discussed the redesigning of cycle-rickshaws. IIT Delhi had submitted two design improvements for 107 rickshaws. These 107 cycle-rickshaws have been granted permission by the commissioner of North MCD to ply on the redeveloped stretch. Officials discussed that the rickshaw pullers are hesitant to invest. Authorities intend to redesign the rickshaws by September 30.

Also Read | Revamped Chandni Chowk stretch attracts crowds, not business

A total of 197 streetlights line the entire stretch and 114 CCTV cameras are being installed. An official said, “Since we have done work on the first few metres of the intersections, we will be installing street lights there as well. In the arterial roads of Chandni Chowk, 241 street lights will be installed.”

Horticulture work is more or less completed. However, an official said, “Towards the end of the stretch, we are increasing the depth of the soil so that we can plant bigger plants and trees.” They said that this will be done in a few days too.

Construction of three toilets has been completed, and the last one is scheduled to be completed by September 15.

The multilevel parking, which is being built by the North MCD and Omaxe, was reviewed by the civic body on August 4. Three underground and two overground floors will accommodate 2,100 cars and 81 tourist buses. In addition, three floors will be dedicated to retail spaces and a food court. The project also proposes a direct entry through the Chandni Chowk Metro station. The multilevel parking is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the scramble crossing, which allows pedestrians to cross in all directions including diagonal, has been completed. The purpose of the crossing was to ease pedestrian movement and ensure the theme of the area in front of Red Fort is in tune with that of a redeveloped Chandni Chowk.

As work on the stretch wraps up, the same agencies are gradually shifting focus to other areas nearby. Drawings for corridor improvement of SPM Marg have been sent to the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) for approval and are being followed up by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Meanwhile, a technical bid has been received for consultation of the Jama Masjid precinct redevelopment. A consultant will soon be appointed for the project.