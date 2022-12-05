New CCTV cameras to come up on NH-9 and Delhi-Meerut Expressway

A joint survey by the Ghaziabad police and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has identified several areas on National Highway 9 and Delhi-Meerut Expressway to set up CCTV cameras.

In the stretch from Dasna to Bhojpur, thirteen different locations have been identified to install cameras. These include 36 video incident detection system (VIDS) cameras, 22 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, and two pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras at Rasulpur Plaza. According to the Ghaziabad traffic police, VIDS cameras will be particularly helpful in finding stolen vehicles. People and vehicles fleeing after snatching can also be caught this way. PTZ cameras are capable of changing the angle and direction they are observing.

In the area between Dasna and UP Gate, 27 places have been identified to install 54VIDS, 108 ANPR, and 14 PTZ cameras. These are also to be installed at all entry and exit gates as well as underpasses of NH-9 and the expressway.

The police anticipate that these will help in imposing fines on drivers going in the wrong lane and wrong direction. In an accident last month, a head-on collision between a truck and an ambulance on the expressway led to two deaths. Speeding drivers and those without helmets on two-wheelers will also be penalised.

The police said earlier the challans were issued on the expressway only for speeding.