scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

New CCTV cameras to come up on NH-9 and Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The Ghaziabad police and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) jointly conducted a survey to identify the spots to set up CCTV cameras.

cctv installation, indian expressIn the area between Dasna and UP Gate, 27 places have been identified to install 54VIDS, 108 ANPR, and 14 PTZ cameras. (File)

A joint survey by the Ghaziabad police and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has identified several areas on National Highway 9 and Delhi-Meerut Expressway to set up CCTV cameras.

In the stretch from Dasna to Bhojpur, thirteen different locations have been identified to install cameras. These include 36 video incident detection system (VIDS) cameras, 22 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, and two pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras at Rasulpur Plaza. According to the Ghaziabad traffic police, VIDS cameras will be particularly helpful in finding stolen vehicles. People and vehicles fleeing after snatching can also be caught this way. PTZ cameras are capable of changing the angle and direction they are observing.

In the area between Dasna and UP Gate, 27 places have been identified to install 54VIDS, 108 ANPR, and 14 PTZ cameras. These are also to be installed at all entry and exit gates as well as underpasses of NH-9 and the expressway.

The police anticipate that these will help in imposing fines on drivers going in the wrong lane and wrong direction. In an accident last month, a head-on collision between a truck and an ambulance on the expressway led to two deaths. Speeding drivers and those without helmets on two-wheelers will also be penalised.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
More from Delhi

The police said earlier the challans were issued on the expressway only for speeding.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 11:28:18 am
Next Story

Facing anti-incumbency, BJP’s Gujarat campaign took the familiar route of relentlessly attacking the Congress for alleged failures

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close