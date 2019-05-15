New bus route to cut travel time in Gurgaon

Commuters travelling between Badshahpur and HUDA City Centre may find some relief, with the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited flagging off a new route on the stretch Tuesday. Route 111, the sixth in service, was launched by Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri.

According to officials, six buses will ply on the route between 7.15 am and 10.15 pm at 15-minute intervals. “Earlier, people had no direct way to reach HUDA City Centre Metro station from Badshahpur. They had to pay Rs 10 for an auto to Subhash Chowk, and pay Rs 10 more to take an auto to the station.

This route will save both time and money for commuters,” said Ashok Bansal, CEO of GMCBL.\

Other routes

132: Ambience Mall to Gurugram Bus Stand

116: Tau Devilal Park to Dwarka Expressway Chowk

112 (Loop): Krishna Chowk Palam Vihar to Haryana Vidhyut Prasaran Nigam

215: Dundahera to Harsaru Wazirpur

212 (Loop): Basai Chowk to Basai Chowk