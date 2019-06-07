New bus route to bridge gap between Gurgaon, Manesar

The seventh route of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL), which was launched on Thursday, is expected to bring relief to thousands of commuters by providing connectivity between Gurgaon and IMT Manesar.

Launched by Gurgaon Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil, the route will enable commuters to travel between IFFCO Chowk and Dhana Mod, via Signature Tower, Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, IMT Chowk, Banskushla, and Maruti Circle at a cost of Rs 25. It will have a total of 21 stops and 11 buses, with the first vehicle leaving from Gurgaon at 6 am and the last from IMT Manesar at 7.25 pm. The buses will run at intervals of 15 minutes.

“This route will benefit lakhs of employees working at companies in IMT Manesar and workers employed at industrial units there. Until now, there was no reliable public transport between Gurgaon and Manesar. This route will provide safe transport at a lesser cost,” said Akil.

GMCBL officials said the stops along the route were worked out keeping the industry’s needs in mind.“This new route was decided in consultation with the Industrial Association in Manesar. We have very high expectations from it,” said Arun Sharma, General Manager of GMCBL.

Confirming this, officials from the Manesar Industries Welfare Association (MIWA) said the new route will help several of the “175,000 people” who travel to Manesar from other parts of the National Capital Region but, until now, had to rely on three-wheelers, private vehicles, and shared cabs for transport.

“We have been pursuing this issue for quite some time. There are very few linkages from Delhi, Gurgaon, and HUDA City Metro Station to IMT Manesar. We always required linkages with good frequencies, especially during the morning and evening hours,” said Manmohan Gaind, General Secretary, MIWA.

Route 111:

Huda City Centre to Badshahpur

Route 132:

Ambience Mall to Gurugram Bus Stand (On hold)

Route 116:

Tau Devilal Biodiversity Park to Dwarka Expressway Chowk

Route 112:

Krishna Chowk to Haryana Vidhyut Prasaran Nigam (Loop)

Route 215:

Dundahera to Harsaru Wazirpur

Route 212:

Basai Chowk to Basai Chowk via HUDA City Centre (Loop)

Route 134:

IFFCO Chowk to

IMT Manesar