New bridge over Agra Canal to ease Badarpur traffic

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Legislative Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri inaugurated a new bridge over Agra Canal in Badarpur on Saturday.
The 500-metre-long bridge connects Hari Nagar and Ali Village near pushta, connecting Mathura Road. This is expected to ease traffic congestion at Badapur’s Meethapur as it replaces the old bridge constructed by the British which has now been declared dangerous.
बदरपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आगरा कैनाल पर बने लोहिया पुल के स्थान पर नए पुल का किया उदघाटन।@narendramodi @JPNadda @AmitShah @blsanthosh @PandaJay @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/EltY86gheS
The bridge will also cut down distance for people travelling to Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh through Agra Canal as they will no longer need to go via Kalindi Kunj. As such, what used to take a traveller around half-an-hour will just take 5 minutes now.
The bridge further connects Delhi with Haryana and UP.
Bidhuri said this bridge will help people of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. “It has been constructed by the Flood and Irrigation Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh,” he added.
