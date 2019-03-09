New block at Lok Nayak hospital gets govt green signal

The Delhi government’s expenditure finance committee Friday gave the nod to the long-pending project for the construction of double-basement building for establishing a new block for medicine, maternity and advanced paediatric centre at Lok Nayak Hospital.

Advertising

The project cost is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 533.91 crore.

Located in central Delhi, Lok Nayak Hospital caters to around 7,000 patients on a daily basis. At the moment, there are 2,550 beds, while 1,570 beds will be added to the existing strength.

“All statutory clearances from the Delhi Urban Arts Commission, fire department and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the project have been obtained, while environmental clearance is being processed,” said a senior Delhi govermment official.

According to sources from Lok Nayak Hospital, of the total beds in the hospital, 83 are for ICU.

Advertising

After the project is completed, this will rise to 400, and there will also be 44 operation theaters. The hospital will also incorporate 75 senior doctors, 300 senior or junior residents, and around 1,500 nurses. Meanwhile, 84,840 square metres will be used to build an advance paediatric care centre to give space for 1,472 beds for neonatal care of women and children in emergency department.