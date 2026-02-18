Delhi to set up new biomedical waste plants; tenders to be floated soon, says Environment Minister

Sites for the biomedical waste plants are proposed on a minimum area of 0.5 acres. (File photo)

The Delhi government is preparing to set up new Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs) to expand the city’s biomedical waste processing capacity and improve district-level coverage, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.

The announcement came after Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting with officials from the National Productivity Council (NPC), the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

At the meeting, officials presented a biomedical waste management framework for the Capital, including current and projected waste generation, technical specifications for the proposed plants, and an implementation roadmap. Delhi currently generates about 40 tonnes per day (TPD) of biomedical waste across east, north, west, south and central regions, the official statement said, with estimates expected to rise by 2031.