Delhi to set up new biomedical waste plants; tenders to be floated soon, says Environment Minister

The Delhi government is preparing to set up new Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTFs) to expand the city’s biomedical waste processing capacity and improve district-level coverage, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday.
The announcement came after Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting with officials from the National Productivity Council (NPC), the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).
At the meeting, officials presented a biomedical waste management framework for the Capital, including current and projected waste generation, technical specifications for the proposed plants, and an implementation roadmap. Delhi currently generates about 40 tonnes per day (TPD) of biomedical waste across east, north, west, south and central regions, the official statement said, with estimates expected to rise by 2031.
According to the plan outlined to Sirsa, the proposed CBWTFs are designed to handle up to 46 TPD of biomedical waste, with an operating capacity of roughly 2,300 kg per hour over 20 hours daily.
Sites for the facilities are proposed on a minimum area of 0.5 acres and are intended to use advanced technology that complies with statutory environmental guidelines, as per the statement. It added that tenders will be floated soon to attract operators with “cutting-edge technology”.
“We are inviting new partners equipped with the highest standards of technology; the tender will be floated soon,” Sirsa said in a statement issued after the meeting.
The government said the planned expansion is aimed at improving coverage and operational focus. At present, only two CBWTFs serve all districts of Delhi; the newly proposed facilities are intended to cover three districts each for “better and dedicated management”, officials told the minister. The statement identified the proposed regions that the new facility will cater to as East, Northeast and Shahdara, and West, Southwest and Central.
To reduce health risks and environmental impact, the government said, the facilities will process segregated biomedical waste through treatment methods such as autoclaving and shredding, followed by secure landfilling.
“Proper disposal of biomedical waste is crucial for the overall health of the people of Delhi. Unmanaged waste poses severe threats that we are decisively countering,” Sirsa said.
He also linked the initiative to the government’s broader pollution-control agenda, stating that waste disposal is central to its environment action plan under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership.
In addition to infrastructure expansion, the government said daily monitoring dashboards will be set up to ensure transparency and regular oversight once the facilities become operational.
