New air pollution combat plan being firmed up in Delhi

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which sets in with emergency measures when air quality worsens in Delhi, is likely to be revised. A policy prepared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) has recommended revisions to the GRAP.

The policy, which was made public Wednesday, was formulated by a nine-member expert group constituted by the CAQM earlier this year. The group examined 115 submissions received from the public on dealing with air pollution before formulating a policy that recommends action in different sectors within a specific timeline to control pollution and meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. According to a communication from the CAQM, the policy has been shared with ministries of the Union government and NCR state governments to take action.

Suggested revisions to the GRAP, which was notified in 2017, include taking action based on the air quality index (AQI) and not the existing system of response that kicks in based on particulate matter concentrations. Action taken when AQI is ‘very poor’, ‘severe’ or ‘severe+’ will be invoked “at least three days in advance of the AQI reaching the projected levels of that stage” based on forecasts. Under the existing plan, action was initiated when pollution levels reached a certain threshold, and not in advance. Ban on construction activities will set in when AQI is ‘severe’, and NCR state governments may impose restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers.

Under restrictions in the ‘severe+’ category, there is likely to be a ban on plying of four-wheeler diesel light motor vehicles in Delhi and districts bordering Delhi, except for BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential or emergency services. Under this category, state governments will decide on allowing 50% of staff to work from home in public, municipal and private offices, and consider additional measures like closure of educational institutions, and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis. The previous plan did not have any specific restrictions on light motor vehicles, apart from enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms, and odd-even for private vehicles.

Other sectors that have been addressed in the policy include industrial emissions. It notes that 148 out of 198 industrial areas in the NCR are connected with natural gas, but they have not seen an “efficient linkage” of the pipeline with industries, since natural gas is more expensive than coal. The policy recommends that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Finance, and NCR state governments could consider Piped Natural Gas (PNG) under the ambit of lower slabs under the GST, to ensure “uniform and affordable” PNG pricing policy.

Strengthening air quality monitoring network is also part of the policy. While Delhi has a sufficient number of monitors (50 out of 146 in the NCR), a plan of action is to be devised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state PCBs by July 31 to strengthen monitoring network in other NCR districts. Around 50% of the identified new monitoring stations are to come up by December 2023, and the remaining by 2024.

In the transport sector, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is to formulate norms for monitoring on-road vehicles with remote sensing devices for emissions surveillance by December 31 this year. The target for implementation of this remote monitoring mechanism in cities in the NCR is 25% of the planned network by December 2024, and 50% of the planned network by 2025. The policy also recommends that NCR state governments prepare a policy for retro fitment of vehicles to electric, and a system for collection of used batteries and engines for disposal by December this year. It calls for “urgent modernisation and upscaling” of buses, besides phasing out of diesel autorickshaws in all of the NCR by December 2026.

On stubble burning, the policy targets 60% of total paddy straw generated to be managed through in-situ and ex-situ measures by December 31, 2022, 80% by 2024, and 100% by 2026.