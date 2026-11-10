Coming in 2028, a new 190-seat medical college at West Delhi hospital

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He repo... Read More
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The Delhi government is planning to establish a new medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar with 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats. It is part of a three-phase expansion plan, aimed at creating a 1,322-bed medical complex.
The proposed medical college will have 204 teaching positions — 19 professors, 40 associate professors, 55 assistant professors, 32 tutors and demonstrators, and 58 senior residents — as per National Medical Commission guidelines.
According to a presentation made by officials to the Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, the deadline for the medical college is December 2028.
Additionally, an 850-bed general hospital will be built opposite to the existing hospital campus housing a 472-bed extension block. The two hospital buildings will be connected by a foot overbridge, as per the proposed layout.
Hostel and residential facilities are also planned on a two-acre plot within the new general hospital campus.
The Health Minister said the project will strengthen both medical education and public healthcare infrastructure.
“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is committed to building a robust healthcare ecosystem that combines quality medical education with accessible and advanced treatment facilities,” Singh said.
The Minister also said that the establishment of the medical college, alongside the expansion of the associated hospitals, would help meet healthcare needs and create long-term capacity.
The expansion will take place in three phases. In the first phase, the existing hospital’s approved capacity of 572 beds — comprising a 100-bed old block and the 472-bed extension block — will be fully commissioned by December 2026. The 472-bed block was inaugurated in September 2025, and around 300 beds are currently operational. The remaining capacity is expected to become functional following recruitment of additional staff, the presentation stated.
The second phase involves commissioning the 850-bed general hospital on an approximately eight-acre plot by December 2027. Around 40% of the construction work has been completed, according to the presentation.
Once the new building is handed over by the Public Works Department, hospital facilities will be shifted to the 850-bed general hospital. All departments, except maternal and child specialities, will move to the new building. Subsequently, the 472-bed extension block will function as a dedicated maternal and child hospital, with 231 obstetrics and gynaecology beds, 193 paediatric and neonatal beds, 48 observation beds and 10 operating theatres.
The third and final phase involves establishing the medical college by December 2028 on the existing hospital campus, spread across approximately 13 acres. The college can be commissioned only after OPD and IPD services across both hospitals are fully operational.
Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, established in 1995, caters to around 10 lakh people. Between April 2025 and March 2026, it recorded nearly 3.99 lakh OPD visits and 1.6 lakh casualty visits.