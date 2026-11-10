Coming in 2028, a new 190-seat medical college at West Delhi hospital

The Delhi government is planning to establish a new medical college at Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar with 150 MBBS seats and 40 postgraduate seats. It is part of a three-phase expansion plan, aimed at creating a 1,322-bed medical complex.

The proposed medical college will have 204 teaching positions — 19 professors, 40 associate professors, 55 assistant professors, 32 tutors and demonstrators, and 58 senior residents — as per National Medical Commission guidelines.

According to a presentation made by officials to the Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, the deadline for the medical college is December 2028.

Additionally, an 850-bed general hospital will be built opposite to the existing hospital campus housing a 472-bed extension block. The two hospital buildings will be connected by a foot overbridge, as per the proposed layout.