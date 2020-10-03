New 10-km track open for cyclists in Gurgaon

The CEO also said that all through October, officials and employees of GMDA would use cycles to travel between their homes and workplaces. (Express File)

Gurgaon became the second city in Haryana to have a cycle track, after Chandigarh, with a 10-km-long track being inaugurated on Friday. The event was followed by a cyclothon that saw the participation of several residents and officials.

According to officials, the cycle track has been developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on both sides of the stretch between the GMDA’s office in Sector 44 and Subhash Chowk.

Speaking at the inauguration, GMDA CEO VS Kundu said, “The 10-km-long track has now been set up, and I appeal to all residents of Gurgaon to make full use of it to ensure it does not become a victim to encroachment.”

The CEO also said that all through October, officials and employees of GMDA would use cycles to travel between their homes and workplaces.

Mahipal Dhanda, MLA of Panipat Rural, who was also present at the inauguration on Friday, said, “This is the first cycle track to be made in Gurgaon… Over time, several others like this will be developed across the city.”

