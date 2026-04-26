Never knew he was on the run, says 13-year-old boy’s family in Gokalpuri

YouTuber Salim Wastik has been arrested by Delhi Police, with investigators revealing he was an absconding convict in a 1995 child murder case.

The arrest of Salim Khan, alias Salim Wastik, convicted in the 1995 kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Sandeep Bansal, has reopened a 31-year-old wound for the victim’s parents, who have been living in Gokalpuri, Northeast Delhi — the very place where their son was killed.

Over the years, Sandeep’s family has shifted their business from selling cement to running hardware shops. However, Sandeep’s memory still lingers in the minds of his parents and older brother.

Breaking down in tears upon hearing of Salim’s arrest, Sandeep’s mother, Renu, demanded justice, saying her heart would find peace only when the killer faces the gallows.