Network trafficking banned prescription drugs busted, 5 arrested

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Two pharmacy owners, a company that fixes home appliances and an international courier service provider were part of a network that allegedly trafficking banned prescription drugs such as Zolpidem, Tramadol and Diazepam to the United States, Delhi Police said on Monday.
They added that five persons — Abhishek Bhargava, Yasar Khan, Nitin, Neeraj Raghav and Amitesh Rai — have been arrested in the case.
The case dates back to September 25, 2025, when an FIR was registered after a parcel was intercepted at a warehouse in Moti Nagar. Police found commercial quantities of psychotropic substances concealed as items like lace and cotton products, with batch numbers deliberately masked using marker ink to erase the supply trail.
“The packet was intercepted at a courier warehouse on Rama Road. Strips of psychotropic medicines meant for illegal export were found in it,” DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora said.
Police said the seizure led to the unravelling of an international drug trafficking operation.
According to officers, the supply chain ran through Jaybar Services Private Limited, owned by Yasar, who used the firm’s accounts to procure medicines from Nitin and Amitesh – owners of Ganpati Pharma and Maa Gayatri Pharma.
Payments were made in cash, and Nitin and Amitesh would generate fake bills to show legitimate transactions, they added.
Neeraj, meanwhile, allegedly acted as a coordinator between suppliers and the core network. “Bhargava would arrange for parcels to be packed and supplied to courier services. Digital evidence revealed communication between Yasar Khan and Abhishek Bhargava regarding the seized parcel, medicine details, tracking IDs and photographs. Payments were routed through the account of Jaybar Services,” the DCP said.
Yasar had previously been booked in a similar narcotics case in Lucknow, police said.
They added that Bhargava allegedly handled packaging using forged KYC documents and fake sender details to book shipments. Additional quantities of psychotropic drugs were allegedly recovered from him during his arrest.
Police said the syndicate operated in a systematic manner. Medicines were procured through manipulated billing channels, they were repackaged into parcels as benign goods, and routed through intermediaries before international shipment. Consignee details and tracking information were shared digitally by Neeraj, while payments were routed through bank accounts and UPI channels.
Police said thousands of tablets across multiple drugs have been recovered, indicating a large scale operation designed to tap into the lucrative illegal pharmaceutical market abroad.
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