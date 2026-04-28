Network trafficking banned prescription drugs busted, 5 arrested

Police said thousands of tablets across multiple drugs have been recovered, indicating a large scale operation designed to tap into the lucrative illegal pharmaceutical market abroad.

Two pharmacy owners, a company that fixes home appliances and an international courier service provider were part of a network that allegedly trafficking banned prescription drugs such as Zolpidem, Tramadol and Diazepam to the United States, Delhi Police said on Monday.

They added that five persons — Abhishek Bhargava, Yasar Khan, Nitin, Neeraj Raghav and Amitesh Rai — have been arrested in the case.

The case dates back to September 25, 2025, when an FIR was registered after a parcel was intercepted at a warehouse in Moti Nagar. Police found commercial quantities of psychotropic substances concealed as items like lace and cotton products, with batch numbers deliberately masked using marker ink to erase the supply trail.