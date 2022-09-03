scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Netaji statue at India Gate to be unveiled Sept 8

Final touches are being given to the canopy and tents are being set up for the grand event on Thursday. The spot has been barricaded from all sides.

The statue is part of the Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista Project. (Photo: Twitter/@NarendraModi)

The statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose under the canopy at India Gate is all set to be unveiled on September 8, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the statue along with the revamped Central Vista Avenue.

Final touches are being given to the canopy and tents are being set up for the grand event on Thursday. The spot has been barricaded from all sides.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue — alongside Rajpath, stretching from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate — has red granite walkways and benches, with greenery all around, aiming to make the stretch more pedestrian friendly, officials say. They said amenities and underpasses have also been constructed for pedestrians.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...Premium
UPSC Key-September 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘IMF bailout’ or ‘Propert...
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...Premium
The complex legacy of Mikhail Gorbachev: The global leader Russia needed ...
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...Premium
‘This is a warning’: As Himalayan glaciers melt, Indian scien...
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...Premium
Cuttputlli movie review: Akshay Kumar film serves tedium instead of edge-...

The statue is part of the Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista Project, which also envisages a new Parliament building, new residence and office for the Vice-President and the Prime Minister, new ministry buildings, and the conversion of North and South Blocks into museums.

It was in January this year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that a “grand statue” of Netaji will be installed beneath the canopy at India Gate. Till the time the actual statue is ready, the PM said, Bose’s hologram would be placed at the spot — with exactly the same dimensions as the original. The hologram was unveiled by the PM on January 23 to mark Bose’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations. It was in late July that the hologram was switched off from the spot, and the fittings for the actual stone statue started.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

For the 28-ft black granite statue, Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj — who had created the 12-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath — was roped in by the government. A huge block of black granite stone was selected for the statue, which was then transported to Delhi, where the carving took place over the last two months.

Advertisement

While the initial deadline for the statue was set for August 15 — to coincide with the 75th Independence Day — sources say it was later decided to hold it as a separate ceremony on a later date.

More from Delhi

The canopy where the 90-tonne statue will be installed was built in 1936 and housed the statue of King George V.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 01:52:31 am
Next Story

2 BJP MPs, others booked for forcing entry into ATC at Deoghar airport

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

G7 finance chiefs agree on Russian oil price cap but level not yet set

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

Opinion | The inner life of Virat Kohli

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

The complex legacy of Gorbachev: The leader Russia needed but did not want

Premium
‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

‘Operation Lotus’: AAP MLAs seek meeting with President

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

Remembering Munich 1972: Horrific personal accounts of Olympics’ gravest hour

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

What investors should keep in mind in see-saw market swings

Premium
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic
First Impression

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 is twice as dramatic

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Premium
The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The origin of Naagin dance & how it became a symbol of Sri Lanka-Bangladesh rivalry

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 02: Latest News
Advertisement