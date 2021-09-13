Nephew killed woman at Chandni Mahal: Delhi Cops

DAYS AFTER a body of a 55-year-old woman was found inside her house in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal, police arrested her nephew for allegedly killing her.

The victim, Mumtaz Parveen, had been arrested by the Special Cell in 2000 along with her husband, a suspected ISI agent from Pakistan. While her husband was deported to Pakistan, she stayed in India and had even applied for citizenship.

Police said the woman was allegedly killed by her nephew Farman (22) as he suspected her of “framing” him in a double murder case in Bara Hindu Rao where two innocent passersby were killed in firing in July.

On September 3, Parveen’s body was found inside her bedroom after neighbours informed police that a foul smell was coming from her house. Police found her decomposing body with deep cut marks on the neck.

As Parveen was a widow and lived alone, police said they had to contact her distant family member. Police also scanned CCTVs in Chandni Mahal and found one suspect.

Jasmeet Singh, DCP (Central), said, “The man (suspect) was seen near the woman’s house on August 30 and again on the day of the incident around 8 pm. His face was covered and footage showed him leaving in an auto. We analysed call detail records and mounted technical surveillance on suspects. Family members were also questioned.”

On Sunday, Singh’s team found that Parveen’s nephew was involved and arrested him from Meerut. During questioning, he confessed to the crime and said Parveen had allegedly framed him in the double murder case in connection with the deaths of two passersby outside a nursing home at Bara Hindu Rao in July. Though the accused had targeted a businessman named Haji Peer and his nephew Naeem, the bullets hit two men who were walking around the nursing home. It was found that a builder and his associates targeted Peer and his family over a property in Shahdara.

Further enquiry revealed that Naeem’s father, Wakeel Ahmed, was Parveen’s friend and she allegedly told Ahmed and police that Farman is involved in the firing case.

Though Farman was only called for questioning, he was angry over the allegations and decided to take revenge, said police. He and Parveen also had fights over the family property. He planned to kill her and went to her house on September 3 when she was alone. He allegedly stabbed her, locked her house, and left.

Police said Farman runs a garment store in Meerut and lives with his wife and parents.