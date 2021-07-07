Nephew killed aunt, cousin during robbery bid: Police on Southwest Delhi double murder

A day after the double murder of a 52-year-old woman and her son inside their home in Southwest Delhi’s Palam, the Delhi Police has arrested the woman’s 34-year-old nephew on the charges of murder. Police made his arrest after they found his presence in the area with the help of CCTV cameras, installed in the locality.

Police also detained his associate and questioning is still on to ascertain the motive.

Police said the accused has been identified as Abhishek Kumar, working as a sales executive with a private company. “He along with his associate allegedly killed the woman and her son during a robbery bid. They hit them with the help of a dumbbell and police later found the dumbbell from inside a bucket of water. After killing them, they took the DVR attached to the CCTV camera. Then accused then came to the spot and was helping his uncle to lodge an FIR,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said the deceased, Babita Verma and Gaurav (27), were bludgeoned to death with a dumbbell. While Babita is a homemaker, her son used to work in Hyderabad, but had been unemployed for a year. Babita’s husband Krishan Swaroop (55) was not home at the time of the incident. Police said he works as an accountant with the Indian Air Force at Palam.

Swaroop had informed the police that his wife usually opens the door only after confirming the identity of the visitor on the CCTV camera installed outside the house. “There was no forced entry and the accused picked up some particular gold jewellery from their almirah but left some sets of gold in the same drawer,” an officer said.

The family lives in a three-storey bungalow and an Army hawaldar lives on the ground floor. Police said Swaroop had gone to his hometown last month and returned to Delhi around 5.30 pm Tuesday. He told the police he went to his room and didn’t go upstairs to see the family. Around 7 pm, when Swaroop reached home, he went to the first floor and found an almirah open. Though a few silver coins were missing, gold jewellery and Rs 15,000 in cash were still there. Police said he then went up to the second floor to speak to his wife but found her dead.

Singh said they received information about the deaths at 7.08 pm. “Swaroop told us that he found the two dead inside a room. We found a dumbbell used to kill the two. We suspect Gaurav was working on his laptop when someone hit him on the head and then attacked his mother,” said the DCP.