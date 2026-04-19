Neighbour held, police probe if fight was over car accused bought or loan victim took, say police

Hours after he allegedly stabbed his neighbour and son to death, a financier living in Tara Apartments, located in South Delhi’s upscale Alaknanda, was arrested late Friday from Ghaziabad.

Police said the accused, Asad Querishi, had an ongoing monetary dispute with the victim, Karan Sood (30) and attacked him, his father Rakesh Sood (60), and his cousin Rahul (30) around 6 pm on Friday.

The Soods lived in O Block of the society and ran a real estate business based out of Kalkaji. Asad lived in F Block. Rahul, a resident of Shimla, had come to visit the family and was to return home on Sunday.

During questioning, Asad told the police that about six to seven months ago, he had bought a second hand car from Karan, and paid Rs 5 lakh for it. “He claimed that Karan took away the car but didn’t return the money. This, Asad claimed, led to their argument,” a senior officer said.

However, police said, according to Karan’s family, he had taken Rs 1 lakh as loan from Asad, for which Asad allegedly asked for a very high interest rate. Karan allegedly settled the loan but not at the interest rate quoted by Asad, they added.

Karan and Asad had then had a verbal spat over the issue. “Asad went on to get a case of attempt to murder registered against Karan at Sangam Vihar police station last year,” said the officer.

“The Soods, too, filed a complaint against Asad after he allegedly abused and shouted at them while standing outside their house,” the officer said, adding that following this, Asad was bound down.

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In legal terms, to be “bound down” means to be required to appear before the investigating officer or the court on a given date.

Waiting at the mortuary of AIIMS, Rakesh’s brother Rajesh Sood, a resident of Greater Kailash, recounted what police told him about the attack.

“The three of them had just reached home, got out of the car and were heading towards the stairs of the building when Asad came and stabbed Rahul. He then went for Rakesh and Karan,” he alleged.

Rajesh claimed Karan had not told his father about the loan he took from Asad. “My brother didn’t know about the loan. He was not worried about money; he held a langar every weekend near Kalkaji,” he said.

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“While Karan settled the loan with Asad at a reasonable interest rate, Asad was not happy with it,” Rajesh alleged.

On Saturday, Tara Apartments wore a deserted look save for a few people standing at the foot of the O Block building. Among them was Vivek Kataria, Rajesh’s brother-in-law.

“We are absolutely broken. He was like a brother to me. I have nurtured Karan as my own son,” Vivek said.

He added that the cremation, which was slated to take place at 3 pm at Lodhi crematorium, has been postponed. “They were supposed to start the post-mortem examination at 9 am. They haven’t even started it yet. We will have to do it (cremation) tomorrow.”

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Vivek claimed that very few people came to help when the attack happened. “They were screaming for help, my sister was screaming. Only one of our neighbours arranged for the ambulance. The others stood watching like mute spectators. No one called the police. Nothing,” he said.

Local residents, meanwhile, are trying to come to terms with a double murder taking place in a locality considered to be highly secure.

“I have lived here for the last five years. I never thought this could happen here… I was going to the gym when I saw people gathered around O Block,” said a resident.

Vijay Kumar, former president of Tara Apartments, who recently sold his flat in December and moved to a nearby society, claimed the Querishis have had issues since moving into the society. “They had frequent arguments with everyone…,” he said.

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Another resident had told The Indian Express on Friday that Karan and Asad had fought frequently over things like parking as well.