Neighbour arrested as RWA head dies after building wall collapses on him, son

A 67-year-old businessman died in his house in Vasant Kunj Enclave after a wall from the adjacent building collapsed on him, said police. The man, Pratap Singh Tanwar, was the RWA president of B-block in the area and owned an industrial automation company called EPS Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Tanwar was sitting in his lawn on Monday when a wall from a house on the fourth floor of the adjacent building collapsed. Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the house, Pankaj Singh, who is an ex-serviceman and works in a private company in Gurgaon.

Tanwar, his son Siddharth (28) and their dog were trapped under the debris. Family members pulled them out and rushed them to the Indian Spinal Injury Center, where Tanwar was declared dead on arrival.

Siddharth told the Indian Express the adjacent building was built three-four years ago with “poor construction material”. “We have suffered for years. That building is still intact and we are in danger. Earlier we had complained to the builders because portions of the wall would fall inside our house, but they didn’t do anything. A year ago, when Singh moved in, he started making changes to his house, like constructing an extra room and bathroom. There was rubble around our house and my father tried to speak to him but he ignored us,” he alleged.

He said that around 7 pm, there was construction work going on at Singh’s place when an entire wall fell from the fourth floor and landed on Tanwar’s lawn, crushing the two men.

The family has demanded the arrest of the builder as well. Police said they are looking into the allegations.

DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said, “We learnt that Singh purchased the house a year ago. He has been arrested and booked for endangering life and his negligence.

