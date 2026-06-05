Fire breaks out in Tata Communications office in Nehru Place, no casualties

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A fire broke out in a five-storey building in Nehru Place at 2:47am on Friday. The blaze, which broke out in the battery room on the third floor of the Tata Communications office opposite Savitri Cinema, was brought under control by 7.05am. The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire shortly after the fire broke out on Friday.
#WATCH | Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding a fire at a five-storied building at Nehru Place around 2.47 AM. Officials confirmed that the fire was at the TATA Communications Office opposite Savitri Cinema. The fire was brought under control by 7.05 AM this morning. The… pic.twitter.com/LL6mllwY4J
— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2026
No casualties have been reported.
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