AISA’s Neha Bora released from preventive detention, Abhijeet Dipke to face magistrate

All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is set to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, Delhi Police said.

The two were taken into preventive custody on Friday ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

I have been released! @DelhiPolice release all detained protestors! Fighting for Democracy and the Constitution cannot be criminalised! — Neha (@neha_aisa) October 17, 2026

Bora was released after the formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act were completed.

AISA chief Neha Bora released on Saturday. (Source: Special Arrangement) AISA chief Neha Bora released on Saturday. (Source: Special Arrangement)

According to PTI, action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following which he was arrested.

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