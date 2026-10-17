AISA’s Neha Bora released from preventive detention, Abhijeet Dipke to face magistrate

AISA’s Neha Bora freed, CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke under judicial custody after Connaught Place march detentions

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 07:22 AM IST
All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke.All India Students' Association (AISA) National President Neha Bora and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke. (ANI Photo)
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All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was released early Saturday, while Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is set to be produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court later in the day, Delhi Police said.

The two were taken into preventive custody on Friday ahead of the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest march at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

Bora was released after the formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act were completed.

AISA chief Neha Bora released AISA chief Neha Bora released on Saturday. (Source: Special Arrangement)

According to PTI, action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following which he was arrested.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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