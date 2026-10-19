Neha Bora moves court over peace bond notice: ‘Exercise to suppress peaceful dissent’

Neha Bora, president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), moved the Delhi High Court on Monday, challenging a notice by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) asking her to show cause why she should not execute a peace bond given the likelihood of her indulging in “breach of peace”.

The plea comes on the day Neha is scheduled to appear before the SEM to explain why she should not be required to furnish a bond of Rs 10,000, along with a surety, to maintain peace while the police inquiry against her is underway.

The High Court is on vacation until October 26, and no vacation bench is scheduled to sit on Monday.

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In her plea, Neha described the police notice and the direction to execute a peace bond as a “colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent”, based on “vague and factually incorrect” material.

On October 16, the student leader was detained at Mandi House while on her way to the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at Connaught Place. Delhi Police also took Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke into preventive custody ahead of the march.

She was released in the early hours of October 17 after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, which allows police to remove someone who refuses to comply with their “reasonable directions”. Dipke too was produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg and released later on Saturday after signing a peace bond.

The notice

On October 17, SEM Mahesh Kumar Meena issued a notice directing Neha to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), New Delhi district, on October 19.

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The notice accused Bora of creating “nuisance by shouting loudly in protest” at the Mandi House roundabout and of previously being “involved in repeated protest-related activity in and around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, despite prohibitory orders 163 BNSS”.

It also claimed she “instigated people to participate in unauthorised demonstration at Central Park, Connaught Place, which is not a designated protest site, and hoist the national flag without obtaining valid permission”.

Based on these, the notice ruled that “there is every likelihood of apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility”.

Key grounds of her challenge

1. Neha, represented by advocates Abhik Chimni and Pranjal Abrol, flagged in the plea that the notice does not justify the “likelihood” of breach of peace and does not even disclose a period, occasion, or event in relation to which breach of peace is being apprehended by the Delhi Police.

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In fact, she argued, the allegation that she “created a nuisance by shouting loudly in protest describes, at its highest, the exercise of the freedom of speech and assembly” and “discloses no likelihood of a breach of the peace”.

Further, emphasising that the provisions under which the notice has been issued is preventive and looks only to the future, “it cannot be used to punish a person for past protest or bind her down because she may protest again”.

2. The plea also termed the police’s allegation that Neha instigated people to participate in the demonstration at Central Park as “incorrect”, stating that she called for a peaceful gathering at Mandi House at 5 pm on October 16, which was separate from the Central Park call.

3. She also relied on the Supreme Court’s October 9 order dealing with protest-related curbs, flagging that the top court directed that there shall be no detention, save by procedure established by law, particularly of peaceful assembly. “A bond whose object is to restrain the petitioner from protesting would operate as a prior restraint on her fundamental rights,” her plea argued.

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4. Neha’s plea also argued that with “routine deployment” of prohibitive orders being issued “against every call of protest”, such powers cannot be a “preventive administrative shortcut to be used whenever protest is anticipated”.

She also highlighted that powers for issuing orders prohibiting assembly is “meant for a genuine and immediate emergency” but “has become the standing response to dissent, which amounts to a deliberate use of the provision to curb the rights guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) (right to peaceful protest and assembly).