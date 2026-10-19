Neha Bora moves court over peace bond notice: ‘Exercise to suppress peaceful dissent’

The AISA chief has challenged a magistrate notice requiring her to explain why she should not furnish a Rs 10,000 peace bond, arguing that preventive powers are being used to suppress peaceful dissent.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
4 min readDelhi, New DelhiUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 04:01 PM IST
All India Students' Association president Neha Bora moves Delhi High Court challenging Special Executive Magistrate notice demanding peace bondAll India Students' Association president Neha Bora moves Delhi High Court challenging Special Executive Magistrate notice demanding peace bond (File)
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Neha Bora, president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA), moved the Delhi High Court on Monday, challenging a notice by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) asking her to show cause why she should not execute a peace bond given the likelihood of her indulging in “breach of peace”.

The plea comes on the day Neha is scheduled to appear before the SEM to explain why she should not be required to furnish a bond of Rs 10,000, along with a surety, to maintain peace while the police inquiry against her is underway.

The High Court is on vacation until October 26, and no vacation bench is scheduled to sit on Monday.

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In her plea, Neha described the police notice and the direction to execute a peace bond as a “colourable exercise of preventive powers to suppress peaceful dissent”, based on “vague and factually incorrect” material.

On October 16, the student leader was detained at Mandi House while on her way to the “Lehra Do Tiranga” march at Connaught Place. Delhi Police also took Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke into preventive custody ahead of the march.

She was released in the early hours of October 17 after completing formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, 1978, which allows police to remove someone who refuses to comply with their “reasonable directions”. Dipke too was produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg and released later on Saturday after signing a peace bond.

The notice

On October 17, SEM Mahesh Kumar Meena issued a notice directing Neha to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), New Delhi district, on October 19.

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The notice accused Bora of creating “nuisance by shouting loudly in protest” at the Mandi House roundabout and of previously being “involved in repeated protest-related activity in and around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, despite prohibitory orders 163 BNSS”.

It also claimed she “instigated people to participate in unauthorised demonstration at Central Park, Connaught Place, which is not a designated protest site, and hoist the national flag without obtaining valid permission”.

Based on these, the notice ruled that “there is every likelihood of apprehension of breach of public peace and tranquility”.

Key grounds of her challenge

1. Neha, represented by advocates Abhik Chimni and Pranjal Abrol, flagged in the plea that the notice does not justify the “likelihood” of breach of peace and does not even disclose a period, occasion, or event in relation to which breach of peace is being apprehended by the Delhi Police.

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In fact, she argued, the allegation that she “created a nuisance by shouting loudly in protest describes, at its highest, the exercise of the freedom of speech and assembly” and “discloses no likelihood of a breach of the peace”.

Further, emphasising that the provisions under which the notice has been issued is preventive and looks only to the future, “it cannot be used to punish a person for past protest or bind her down because she may protest again”.

2. The plea also termed the police’s allegation that Neha instigated people to participate in the demonstration at Central Park as “incorrect”, stating that she called for a peaceful gathering at Mandi House at 5 pm on October 16, which was separate from the Central Park call.

3. She also relied on the Supreme Court’s October 9 order dealing with protest-related curbs, flagging that the top court directed that there shall be no detention, save by procedure established by law, particularly of peaceful assembly. “A bond whose object is to restrain the petitioner from protesting would operate as a prior restraint on her fundamental rights,” her plea argued.

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4. Neha’s plea also argued that with “routine deployment” of prohibitive orders being issued “against every call of protest”, such powers cannot be a “preventive administrative shortcut to be used whenever protest is anticipated”.

She also highlighted that powers for issuing orders prohibiting assembly is “meant for a genuine and immediate emergency” but “has become the standing response to dissent, which amounts to a deliberate use of the provision to curb the rights guaranteed under Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b) (right to peaceful protest and assembly).

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

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