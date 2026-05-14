Gurgaon home of NEET-UG leak accused locked, school poster shows him as achiever

An average student from a family of modest means and a village where no child is involved in criminal activity.

This is how Khem Chand, 32, sarpanch of Kheda Khurrampur village in Haryana’s Gurgaon district, describes Yash Yadav, a student arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak that has led to the cancellation of the exam and sparked massive outrage.

“He was an average student. He had been attending coaching classes in Rajasthan for a couple of years now. He could not qualify for an MBBS seat and took admission in a BAMS (Ayurveda) course last year. He was preparing for this year’s NEET and had come home,” Chand told The Indian Express.

Yadav is a first-year student at the Manjira Devi Ayurvedic College and Hospital at Uttarkashi, he said.

His father, Harbir, ran a small oil mill, and his siblings include an elder brother who studied hotel management and an elder sister studying law.

“They are my neighbours. The house has six people: the parents, three children and their paternal grandmother. It is a simple family. The house is locked now. We are told they are in Delhi. They are in no state to talk.”

The village headman was sure Yash was innocent. “He may have gotten the papers on WhatsApp or social media, but he could not have taken money or been involved in any racket. No one in this village, especially children, is capable of or will do such a thing. Let the probe happen; it will all come out. We checked with his family after his detention. There were no financial records or bank deposits to indicate any wrongdoing. Yadav studied till Class 11 at the nearby Oxford Convent School, officials from the institute confirmed.

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“He passed out 4-5 years ago. We do not really remember him,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

A poster outside the school, however, had his photograph, with “MBBS selection” written next to it. The poster, which carried the school’s name, had “heartiest congratulations” printed on it and showcased its good performers.

Gurgaon police spokesperson, ASI Sandeep Kumar, told The Indian Express that the Rajasthan Special Operations Group has denied any leak originating from Gurgaon as of now.

“Even the CBI has not given any inputs towards the district being the source of the leak,” he added.

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Following the arrest of a Nashik-based Ayurveda student over his alleged involvement in the paper leak that led to the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, the CBI has said the agency has arrested five persons so far and conducted searches across multiple states as part of its probe.

A CBI spokesperson had said, “The arrests — three from Jaipur, one (Gurugram) and one (Nashik) — mark a swift crackdown after the CBI’s registration of a FIR… on May 12.” Those arrested have been identified as Shubham Khairnar from Nashik; Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal (Jaipur); and Yash Yadav (Gurgaon).

In Rajasthan, officials said Mangilal and Dinesh are brothers who run a real estate business under the name of Biwal Properties at Jamwa Ramgarh, about an hour from Jaipur city, while Vikas is a family member. They said the brothers are suspected of having allegedly purchased the NEET-UG question paper from Yadav last month and selling it to students in Sikar. Yadav had allegedly obtained the paper from Khairnar, officials said.

The CBI has said it is collaborating with Rajasthan’s Special Operations Group, which had initiated a preliminary inquiry. “After raids in targeted locations nationwide, the CBI has seized incriminating materials and e-devices, including cellphones. Several other suspects are under examination, and searches are underway based on emerging leads,” a senior officer had said.