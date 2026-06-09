NEET UG paper leak accused got books in jail, now wants interim bail for retest

The student, Yash Yadav, was granted permission by the court to get books in judicial custody so he could study for the June 21 retest.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 03:13 PM IST
NEET paper leak accusedYash Yadav, an accused in the NEET UG paper leak case. (Source: File)
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After he sought permission to get books in judicial custody so he could study for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21, Yash Yadav, an accused in the NEET UG paper leak case, has now moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail to appear for the exam.

The court had earlier granted him permission to get books in judicial custody.

Yash, from Gurgaon, is a 20-year-old student at Uttarakhand Ayurveda University and a NEET aspirant who appeared in the now-cancelled May 3 exam.

Seeking 15-day interim bail, he cited the retest as well as his sister’s wedding. The court of Special Judge Ajay Gupta has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply in the matter. The matter will now be heard on June 12.

According to the CBI, which is investigating the case, Yash allegedly received PDF files of leaked question papers through Telegram and sold them for Rs 10 lakh. The agency claimed he was instrumental in distributing the “leaked” paper.

The CBI said a “guess paper” of 150 pages with 410 questions was circulated to some aspirants. Of those 410 questions, about 120 questions appeared in the chemistry paper of the exam. The “guess paper” was with students weeks before the examination, the agency has claimed.

Till date, the agency has made 13 arrests in the case including various teachers and students from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar.

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The CBI has claimed that National Testing Agency (NTA) sources were behind the leak. P V Kulkarni, a retired chemistry teacher who was “associated with NTA” was earlier arrested by the agency from Pune.

The NTA is the government agency under the Union Ministry of Education that administers the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical colleges across the country every year. The exam consists of a consolidated question paper in four sections: physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology.

More than 22.7 lakh aspirants appeared for this year’s exam on May 3. The NTA announced the leak and cancelled the exam on May 12.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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