NEET UG paper leak accused got books in jail, now wants interim bail for retest

After he sought permission to get books in judicial custody so he could study for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21, Yash Yadav, an accused in the NEET UG paper leak case, has now moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail to appear for the exam.

The court had earlier granted him permission to get books in judicial custody.

Yash, from Gurgaon, is a 20-year-old student at Uttarakhand Ayurveda University and a NEET aspirant who appeared in the now-cancelled May 3 exam.

Seeking 15-day interim bail, he cited the retest as well as his sister’s wedding. The court of Special Judge Ajay Gupta has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a reply in the matter. The matter will now be heard on June 12.