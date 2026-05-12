‘Clearing NEET is my dream. But it feels like God keeps testing me’

For lakhs of aspirants, the cancellation of the annual medical entrance exam held on May 3 means deep disappointment and frustration, and a return to the crushing emotional pressure of going back to the preparation drawing board

Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
8 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 12, 2026 06:24 PM IST
neet ugOn Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG a little over a week after the examination was conducted for 22.05 lakh candidates across the country on May 3. (Representational image/File)
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For two months leading up to NEET-UG, 24-year-old Arthik Gangwar had lived almost constantly inside his paying guest room in Kota, Rajasthan – grappling with test series, rank predictions, sleepless revisions, discussions over cut-offs, and constant calculations of whether one more chapter could mean one more mark.

By the time he returned home to his village in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand after the May 3 examination, his body had begun giving way. All that he wanted to do was sleep, something he hadn’t done well in weeks – to recuperate, relax, and to get back to a more normal life.

So when his phone started buzzing beside him on Tuesday (May 12) morning, Arthik ignored it. But the callers were persistent – one call was followed by another. And one notification ping by another.

There was the batch manager from his coaching institute in Kota. Friends that he had made while studying there. Messages were flooding the student WhatsApp groups he was on. The May 3 paper had been cancelled.

“I sat up straight on my bed, shocked. I just couldn’t understand what was happening,” Arthik recalled.

Only days earlier, he had calculated his expected score using the answer key: around 550 marks. Enough, he believed, to secure a seat in a government medical college in Uttarakhand in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

This was his fifth attempt at NEET. The examination had consumed many years of his life. And he believed he might finally have made it.

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“It’s been two or three hours since I heard the news. I am still in shock,” Arthik told The Indian Express around noon. “I am still thinking…from where do I even start preparing again?”

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET-UG a little over a week after the examination was conducted for 22.05 lakh candidates across the country on May 3.

Allegations of malpractice and paper leaks have surfaced around the exam before, but this is the first time the agency has cancelled the examination entirely.

In a statement, the NTA said the decision had been taken “on the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies”.

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The exam will be reconducted without fresh registrations or examination fees, the agency said.

The cancellation followed days of controversy over alleged paper leaks and irregularities. On May 7, the NTA received information regarding a PDF file containing questions that was allegedly circulating after the exam. The Rajasthan Special Operations Group later said it had recovered a “guess paper” containing 410 questions, of which 120 allegedly appeared in the actual examination.

For lakhs of aspirants, the cancellation has meant a return to the crushing emotional pressure of returning to preparations.

In Arthik’s village, there are no coaching centres and no online tests. Aspirants prepare using unstable Internet connections, photocopied notes, borrowed guidebooks, and improvised schedules that are built around scheduled electricity cuts and unavoidable household responsibilities.

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His “biggest problem”, Arthik said, was that he had come back to his village. “There is no system here. No test series. No coaching environment. If the exam happens again, I may have to go back to Kota.”

He spoke rapidly over the phone, as though processing the news in real time. “When we take the exam, we start carrying the stress two months in advance,” he said. “After the exam ends, we finally feel relieved and think we can rest. Then suddenly comes the news of a paper leak, cut-off issues, and cancellation. And the tension starts all over again.”

Arthik would know. Tuesday was the second time he was living through this uncertainty.

In 2024, Gangwar scored 595 marks in NEET, narrowly missing the cut-off for Government Medical College, Haldwani — the college he dreams of attending, where his sister now works as a doctor. His brother, too, studies medicine.

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“There were allegations of paper leak that year as well,” he said. “I missed selection by around 10 marks.”

The Supreme Court had refused demands for a retest in 2024, observing that there was no evidence of a “systemic leak” that was serious enough to compromise the integrity of the entire examination – even as it acknowledged that leaks had occurred in parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. The central government too had resisted cancellation, arguing that isolated incidents should not hold millions of students hostage.

For many aspirants like Arthik, Tuesday’s announcement by the NTA was devastating and instantly exhausting.

In Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, 25-year-old Mohammad Parvez first saw the news while attending a family function. Messages began to circulate in student WhatsApp groups, on Instagram, and Youtube. “I was stunned,” he told The Indian Express.

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Parvez said he had spent six years balancing his preparation for NEET, the annual National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical education programs, with pursuing a B.Sc degree in Chemistry at Aligarh Muslim University.

Unlike many aspirants who spend years exclusively inside coaching institutes, he prepared while completing graduation, taking repeated attempts alongside coursework. Only this year, after graduating, did he finally move to Kota for full-time preparation. His expected score this year was around 551.

“My dream college was AMU,” he said quietly. “I really wanted to study there.” Like Arthik, this was the second time Parvez had fallen victim to a NEET situation that had severely disrupted the examination cycle he had built his life around.

At home, the conversations had turned into panic, he said. “My parents are saying that I worked so hard and got nothing because of something that someone else did,” he said.

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Parvez’s father is a farmer, his mother is a homemaker. His elder brother works in a multinational company in Delhi. There is no doctor in the family.

“I want to be the first doctor in my family,” he said. “This is my dream. But it feels like God keeps testing me.”

Like lakhs of aspirants from small towns and villages, Parvez had organised his twenties around the single exam that arrived once a year and decided everything at once.

In Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, 17-year-old Adarsh Chauhan had appeared for NEET for the first time. Unlike many repeat aspirants, he had prepared without formal coaching, relying largely on YouTube lectures while studying at Brighton Public School. His expected score was around 560.

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The cancellation, he told The Indian Express, has left him more confused than angry. “It was my first attempt, so maybe I do not feel as strongly and as personally about it,” he said. “But think about the students who appeared for the third or the fourth time. How will they gather the courage to sit for the exam again?”

Some of his friends, he said, had already spent years preparing in Kota after taking ‘gap’ years. He had been unable to speak to several of them after the news broke. “They are in depression,” he said.

After the 2024 leak, the Centre had constituted a seven-member committee headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan to recommend reforms for public examinations. The committee had suggested tighter coordination with district administrations and the police, GPS-enabled transportation of papers, biometric verification, and centralised monitoring of CCTV feeds. Several of these measures were implemented this year.

For students, the cancellation has brought back the wider, deeper anxiety about the unpredictability of the system.

“One year, the paper is easy, another year it becomes difficult,” Arthik said. “Students prepare according to trends because nobody can revise everything completely. Now suddenly we have to restart everything again.”

By Tuesday afternoon, shock had turned into frustration, and anger had spilled onto the streets.

Outside Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi, the student wing of the Congress, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), staged a large protest demanding accountability from the NTA and the Education Ministry. In a statement, NSUI said the cancellation proved that “large-scale irregularities and serious lapses had taken place in the NEET examination process.”

NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar described the decision to cancel “a victory of student power and the voice of lakhs of aspirants across the country”, and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a ban on the NTA. Who would take responsibility for the “mental, emotional and financial suffering” faced by the students and their families, he asked.

Left student groups, including the Students’ Federation of India and All India Students’ Association, also held demonstrations across university campuses, accusing the government of repeatedly failing to protect the integrity of public examinations.

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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