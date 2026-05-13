NEET-UG cancellation: ABVP workers protest outside NTA office in Delhi

Protesters could be seen climbing up the barriers and raising slogans. (Photo: Screengrab from Express Video)

Several protesters, many belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), raised slogans outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi Wednesday, a day after the Agency cancelled NEET-UG over allegations of malpractice and paper leaks.

The examination was conducted for 22.05 lakh candidates across the country on May 3. In a statement, the NTA had said the decision had been taken “on the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies”.

Videos from the spot showed the road leading to the NTA’s office in Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Estate was barricaded, with security personnel deployed to defuse the situation. Protesters could be seen climbing up the barriers and raising slogans.