NEET-UG cancellation: ABVP workers protest outside NTA office in Delhi

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Several protesters, many belonging to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), raised slogans outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi Wednesday, a day after the Agency cancelled NEET-UG over allegations of malpractice and paper leaks.
The examination was conducted for 22.05 lakh candidates across the country on May 3. In a statement, the NTA had said the decision had been taken “on the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by law enforcement agencies”.
Videos from the spot showed the road leading to the NTA’s office in Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Estate was barricaded, with security personnel deployed to defuse the situation. Protesters could be seen climbing up the barriers and raising slogans.
Around 200-300 ABVP members were present at the spot.
One of the protesters, Prem Parashar, an ABVP member pursuing LLB from Delhi University’s Faculty of Law, alleged, “The NEET exam paper has been leaked… it has been compromised under the NTA.”
He said the NTA was created so that students’ examinations could be conducted smoothly. “… Whoever is responsible for this fraud and corruption… should come before the students and be removed. Our demand from the government is that the NTA should be thoroughly investigated.”
He also alleged that police “used batons” to disperse us and “detained” Delhi State Secretary Satyam Sharma and national media member Harsh Chatterjee.
ABVP member Surya Pratap Singh said, “My friend gave the exam. My younger brother also took it. He was studying in Kota… he came home hearing the paper was leaked and now he has to go back there again.”
Soon after the announcement on Tuesday, student organisations had staged demonstrations outside Shastri Bhawan in Delhi, where heavy police deployment was seen and several protesters were detained.
In a statement, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) described the government’s decision to cancel the examination and order a CBI inquiry as “a victory of student power and the voice of lakhs of aspirants across the country”.
“If the examination system was fair, the Government would not have been forced to cancel the exam and order a CBI probe,” NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said in the statement. “This clearly exposes the failure of the Education Ministry and NTA.”
The ABVP also demanded a fair and time-bound probe by central agencies into the alleged paper leak and examination irregularities, saying any compromise with the sanctity of entrance examinations was unacceptable.
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