Shikanji, ORS in ‘cooling centres’: Delhi Government reaches out to parents of NEET re-test

After announcing free DTC bus rides to examination centres for students taking the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on Sunday (June 21), the Delhi government has now made arrangements for “cooling zones” for those who accompany candidates – complete with seating arrangements, shikanji, and even ORS.

This is the first time that the Delhi government is offering such a range of facilities to aspirants in a competitive examination.

It reflects the concern shown by several state governments to appear responsive to the disquiet among students over the ongoing chaos in the conduct of exams. The NEET-UG held on May 3 for admission to undergraduate medical courses was cancelled after question papers were leaked.

On May 20, the Punjab government announced free travel in Punjab Roadways buses for candidates appearing for the re-test, after some of them wrote to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal saying they were finding it difficult to organise money to travel for the examination.

On May 29, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a similar announcement regarding the use of Delhi Transport Corporation buses, and the governments of Uttarakhand and Odisha too said the same.

To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card. No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 29, 2026

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a 50% concession in state Road Transport Corporation bus fares for candidates appearing in the NEET re-examination, and directed that necessary temporary accommodation be made available to candidates travelling to other districts for the examination.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Gupta posted on X that the Delhi government would create “Cooling Zones for parents and family members at all 97 examination centres for the NEET exam scheduled on June 21”.

Facilities for “seating, clean drinking water, shikanji, ORS, tea, first aid, and other essential amenities will be available”, the Chief Minister said. ORS refers to Oral Rehydration Solution, a specialised mixture of water, salts and sugar, designed to address dehydration brought on by heat, humidity, excessive sweating, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

21 जून को होने वाली NEET परीक्षा के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने सभी 97 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर अभिभावकों और परिजनों के लिए Cooling Zones की व्यवस्था की है, जहां बैठने की सुविधा, स्वच्छ पेयजल, शिकंजी, ORS, चाय, प्राथमिक चिकित्सा और अन्य आवश्यक सुविधाएं उपलब्ध रहेंगी। साथ ही, DTC बसों में… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 18, 2026

Of the 97 NEET examination centres, 69 are in government schools and the rest in Kendriya Vidyalayas, the Chief Minister said. Countrywide, more than 22 lakh young people appear for NEET-UG on average every year. More than 40% of all examinees appear in the four states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

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“During the examination, candidates remain inside (the examination centre) while parents wait outside for several hours. The anxiety, heat, discomfort and inconvenience faced by parents often go unnoticed… Delhi Government has decided to ensure that parents do not face inconvenience on the day of the examination,” Gupta said.

Members of the candidate’s family were often seen looking for shade under trees, spending time in parks or wandering around nearby markets while they waited, the CM said. Many were forced to stand for long periods in extreme heat. The waiting arrangements that would be made available outside the examination centres would change this situation, she said.

Under the directions of the Divisional Commissioner, officials are working to ensure the establishment of the cooling zones before the examination, the government said.

Eighty-five shade structures have been installed across the capital, and 15 of the cooling zones have already been made operational, the government said. Thirteen Mobile Heat Relief Units stocked with water, ORS, cotton cloth and caps, and basic medical aid are continuously moving across the city to provide relief to people from the heat, the government said.

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“My heartfelt best wishes are with all the students. Take the exam with full confidence, concentration, and dedication. Your success will become the foundation of a bright future for your family, Delhi, and the country,” the Chief Minister posted on X.