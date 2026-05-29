Delhi CM announces free DTC bus services for aspirants for NEET retest

To avail services, students will have to present a valid admit card, Gupta wrote on X

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 29, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha GuptaDelhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (File Photo)
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Delhi Transport Corporation will provide free bus services for NEET aspirants for the re-examination on June 21, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday.

To avail services, students will have to present a valid admit card, Gupta wrote on X. “To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card,” she wrote.

No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future,” she added.

(This is a developing story)

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