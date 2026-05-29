Delhi CM announces free DTC bus services for aspirants for NEET retest

Delhi Transport Corporation will provide free bus services for NEET aspirants for the re-examination on June 21, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday.

To avail services, students will have to present a valid admit card, Gupta wrote on X. “To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card,” she wrote.

To support candidates appearing for NEET (UG) 2026 on 21 June, the Delhi Government will provide free travel in all DTC buses upon presentation of a valid admit card. No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future. My best wishes to… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 29, 2026

No student should face inconvenience on a day that holds such importance for their future,” she added.

(This is a developing story)