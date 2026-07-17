Court allowed NEET paper leak accused to take June 21 retest, but NTA withholds his result

A poster outside his school, had Yadav's photograph, with “MBBS selection” written next to it. (Express photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has withheld the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) result of Yash Yadav, an accused in the leak of the medical entrance examination question paper, The Indian Express has learned.

The NTA, which conducts the competitive exam, had announced on May 12 that the 2026 NEET-UG, which was held on May 3, was cancelled because of the leak.

A re-examination was held on June 21, the result of which was announced on Thursday (July 16).

Yash Yadav was arrested on May 13. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, alleged that Yadav had received PDF files of the leaked question papers through the secure messaging application Telegram, and sold them for Rs 10 lakh.