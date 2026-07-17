Court allowed NEET paper leak accused to take June 21 retest, but NTA withholds his result

Yash Yadav was arrested on May 13. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, alleged that Yadav had received PDF files of the leaked question papers through the secure messaging application Telegram, and sold them for Rs 10 lakh.
Investigators alleged that Yadav, who had himself appeared for the May 3 exam, was instrumental in distributing the “leaked” paper. More than 22.7 lakh aspirants had appeared for the May 3 exam.
On June 16, a Delhi court had allowed Yadav to appear for the retest on June 21, saying the allegations against him could not be grounds to deny him the right to take the examination.
“…While the applicant (Yadav) does face grave allegations of wrongful dissemination and trading of confidential questions of the very examination in which he now seeks to appear, his rights as a student cannot be defeated by turning bail into punishment by denial of the opportunity to appear in the examination,” Special Judge Dr Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court said in his order of June 16.
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This was “more so when the eligibility, candidature and selection of any student in an examination is subject to appropriate orders from the competent authorities/ exam conducting body,” the court said. “In this view, the court finds the applicant to be entitled to appear for the examination on 21.06.2026.”
Twenty-year-old Yadav is a resident of Gurgaon and a student at Uttarakhand Ayurved University in Dehradun. He had sought interim bail citing the NEET retest and the wedding of his sister.
While the court allowed Yadav to take the retest, it did not grant him interim bail. “…Considering the initial stage of the investigation, the wide sweep of the material and evidence sought to be collected and the prospect of other suspects being still investigated, the court is not inclined to grant interim bail to facilitate such participation,” the court said.
Yadav took the June 21 exam and attended his sister’s wedding the next day while in judicial custody.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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