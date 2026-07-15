NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: 111 of 136 questions on Latur tutor’s phone matched NTA master set, CBI tells Delhi court

Till date, the agency has made 13 arrests in the case, including various teachers and students from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Nashik, Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted before a Delhi court that out of 136 handwritten questions recovered from the phone of an arrested Latur coaching centre owner, 111 matched the master question sets prepared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

These questions were recovered from the cell phone of Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes in Latur and a YouTube channel, Motegaonkar Sir’s RCC, with 1.68 lakh subscribers.

“Investigation has revealed that Aditya Motegaonkar … attended special classes of co-accused P V Kulkarni where leaked Chemistry questions were provided, he prepared handwritten notes from those questions. During the search, in a mobile phone used by Shivraj Motegaonkar, 36 images (5 duplicate images) containing 132 handwritten questions of Chemistry purportedly in the handwriting of Shivraj Motegaonkar were found,” the CBI submitted before a Delhi court on Wednesday in reply to a bail plea filed by the accused.