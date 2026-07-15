NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: 111 of 136 questions on Latur tutor’s phone matched NTA master set, CBI tells Delhi court

These questions were recovered from the cell phone of Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes in Latur and a YouTube channel, Motegaonkar Sir’s RCC, with 1.68 lakh subscribers.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiJul 15, 2026 11:51 PM IST
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The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted before a Delhi court that out of 136 handwritten questions recovered from the phone of an arrested Latur coaching centre owner, 111 matched the master question sets prepared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

These questions were recovered from the cell phone of Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes in Latur and a YouTube channel, Motegaonkar Sir’s RCC, with 1.68 lakh subscribers.

“Investigation has revealed that Aditya Motegaonkar … attended special classes of co-accused P V Kulkarni where leaked Chemistry questions were provided, he prepared handwritten notes from those questions. During the search, in a mobile phone used by Shivraj Motegaonkar, 36 images (5 duplicate images) containing 132 handwritten questions of Chemistry purportedly in the handwriting of Shivraj Motegaonkar were found,” the CBI submitted before a Delhi court on Wednesday in reply to a bail plea filed by the accused.

“Prima facie, it was found that approximately 111 of these questions match with questions in the NTA master question sets prepared for NEET UG 2026,” the CBI’s reply added.

As per the CBI, the date of capture of these questions was April 23, 2026 — almost two weeks before the NEET UG exam was held on May 3.

As per the agency, Motegaonkar obtained the questions on the premises of Siddhivinayak Hospital in Latur, run by city-based paediatrician Manoj Shirure. The CBI has claimed that the questions were allegedly leaked by NTA panel member and translator P V Kulkarni.

According to the CBI, the PDF files of the leaked question papers were sold through Telegram for Rs 10 lakh.

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The CBI said a “guess paper” of 150 pages with 410 questions was circulated to some aspirants. Of those 410 questions, about 120 questions appeared in the chemistry paper of the exam. The “guess paper” was with students weeks before the examination, the agency has claimed.

Till date, the agency has made 13 arrests in the case, including various teachers and students from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Nashik, Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar.

More than 22.7 lakh aspirants appeared for this year’s exam on May 3. Following the “leak”, the NTA cancelled the exam on May 12.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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