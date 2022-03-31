NEET-PG: SC cancels mop-up round counselling for AIQ, orders new one for 146 fresh seats

The Supreme Court Thursday cancelled the mop-up round counselling for NEET-PG All India Quota (AIQ) seats and ordered that a fresh special round be held for the 146 seats, which became available after the first and second rounds of counselling for the AIQ.

“The AIQ mop-up round counselling shall stand cancelled. For the 146 additional seats, which became available after AIQ round 2 on 16 March 2022, a special round of counselling shall be conducted,” a bench presided by Justice D Y Chandrachud directed. ” A fresh mop-up round of counselling shall be conducted as special cases,” it added.

The bench said that candidates who joined in Round 2, either under state quota or AIQ, will be at liberty to participate in the fresh round of counselling without any forfeiture of fees or penalty.

To ensure that the process is completed expeditiously, the bench directed the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) to invite options within 24 hours of uploading the notification and complete the process within 72 hours, after cut off for receipt of options. The fresh mop-up rounds for the AIQ seats shall be conducted and completed within a week’s period thereafter, it said.

The court also added that candidates who have joined in Round 2 of the state quota shall not be eligible to participate in the mop-up round for state quota or AIQ.

Taking note of the concerns raised by doctors who were allotted seats in the first two rounds of counselling for NEET-PG All India Quota, that they were deprived of the opportunity to participate in the counselling for 146 additional seats as these were not made available during the initial rounds but were added to the pool only during the next mop-up round, and were being allotted to those lower in merit than them, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked DGHS to “revisit” this.

The top court also asked the DGHS to look into complaints that a notice issued by the Medical Counselling Committee on March 16 barring candidates who had been allotted seats in Rounds I and 2 of the state quota from participating in the mop-up round of the AIQ. On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld the March 16 advisory.