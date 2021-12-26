Delay in NEET PG counselling: Resident docs across country threaten mass resignation

Protesting the delays in NEET-PG counselling, resident doctors across the country have threatened mass resignation if the government fails to expedite the matter, according to the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA). Doctors have stayed away from all duties, including in the emergency department, for nine days now.

“Resident doctors across the nation will be forced to go forward with mass resignation from services if the demand is not met at the earliest. We once again urge the Union Government to fast track court hearings and to expedite NEET-PG 2021 counselling and subsequent admission process,” said a release from FORDA on Saturday.

The doctors symbolically returned the candles and flowers showered on them to commemorate their contribution during the pandemic.

After delays due to the second wave, NEET 2021 was conducted in September instead of May. But the counselling process has been stuck because of pending cases related to the recently created EWS quota in the Supreme Court.

“The Union Government needs to submit a report on the criteria for the quota. This is the reason the court case is taking so long. Despite our protest, nothing concrete has happened to expedite the case,” said Dr Manish Kumar, president, FORDA.

Big medical college associated hospitals such as Safdarjung, RML, Lady Hardinge, Lok Nayak, and GTB have been on strike. All services, including emergency services, have been affected at all the hospitals.