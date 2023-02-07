scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
NEET PG aspirants protest at Jantar Mantar, want March exam to be postponed

The doctors’ associations have also asked for another revision of the MBBS internship cut-off date, claiming many interns would still be ineligible to appear for the NEET PG exam.

doctor protest at Jantar mantarCandidates request a postponement of the exam by two to three weeks to close the gap between the result announcement and the counselling procedure. (Representational Photo)

NEET PG applicants and resident doctors associations from different cities and New Delhi are holding a march at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Tuesday, demanding the postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test, scheduled for March 5.

As per the calendar issued by National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 results will be out around March 31, and the counselling process will start in July 2023.

Candidates request a postponement of the exam by two to three weeks to close the gap between the result announcement and the counselling procedure.

Also Read |Doctor’s body writes to health minister requesting postponement of NEET PG 2023

“We have seen 100 people so far (for the protest) and more from across the country are set to join us today,” said Dr Manish Jangra, chief advisor of the Federation of All India Medical Association.

He added that resident doctors association representatives from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) would also join the protest.

“We will conduct our protest peacefully and put forward our demands. We had asked the Delhi Police to permit 200 people but they have only allowed 100. So all the heads of the NEET PG agitation in different cities and states will join us today,” said Dr Rohan Krishnan, national chairman, Federation of All India Medical Association.

Also Read |NEET PG 2023 could be the last, NMC plans to launch NExT for MBBS students

The Union Health Ministry on January 13 extended the MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30. Earlier, the cut-off date for aspirants to complete their mandatory one-year internship was March 31. The doctors’ associations have also asked for another revision of this internship cut-off date, claiming many interns would still be ineligible to appear for the NEET PG exam.

Dr Krishnan said that medical students are confused and unable to concentrate on their studies due to major ongoing issues related to the scheduled date for NEET PG-2023.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 10:48 IST
