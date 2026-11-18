A Delhi court on Wednesday directed that charges be framed against 14 accused persons in the 2026 NEET UG paper leak case and said that trial on a day-to-day basis will begin on November 25.

Fast Track Court Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed the framing of charges against the accused persons under section 63 of Copyright Act, along with other sections imposed by the CBI under the BNS, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The accused persons are Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, and Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi. Three of them were NTA subject experts, and the rest are candidates and alleged middlemen who had allegedly played a role in circulating the leaked question.

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Special Judge Ajay Gupta listed the matter on November 21 and directed that all the accused be produced for the formal framing of charges. It is at this stage that the accused are given a chance to either plead guilty or not guilty, after which the trial begins.

The NEET exam, written on May 3 by around 22 lakh candidates, was cancelled nine days later by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the question paper leak came to light. The NTA subsequently held a retest on June 21 and the scandal rocked the country with protest.

On July 23, following a month-long protest at Jantar Mantar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to deal swiftly with those involved in exam fraud.

In the NEET-UG case, the CBI filed its first charge sheet naming 13 accused on July 28. Judge Gupta took cognizance of the chargesheet on August 12.

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According to the CBI, the NEET-UG paper was allegedly leaked initially by three NTA panel members and translators. The probe agency has alleged that various hotel premises were allegedly used in April to “facilitate access” to the leaked papers, which were then circulated on Telegram.

The CBI probe into the NEET (UG) paper leak has found that three subject experts took exam questions out of the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi using different methods — one scrawled questions on paper chits and hid them while two others memorised the questions, returned to their hotel rooms to either write them down or mark the relevant paragraphs in NCERT textbooks.

They could do this because they were not frisked while exiting the “confidential section”, a wing situated on the first floor of the NTA office, which also lacked a dedicated CCTV live feed monitoring control room, the CBI alleged.

In the supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, owner of a tea stall was named as the 14th accused. The CBI chargesheeted him for his alleged links with Shubham Khairnar, a career counsellor arrested in Nashik, Maharashtra, in May. Suryavanshi was arrested on September 2 by the CBI and sent to judicial custody after his three-day remand with the probe agency ended.

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He had allegedly approached two NEET-UG aspirants who were sitting at the tea shop outside their coaching centre in Pune, discussing their apprehensions over the exam. According to the CBI, he had told them that a friend of his who was a “doctor”, could get the question paper for them, but it would cost Rs 4.5 lakh.