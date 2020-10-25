‘NEET, JEE toppers from govt schools must be role models: CM

This year, 569 students from Delhi government schools qualified the two exams. Out of these, 379 are girls. (ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia met 20 Delhi government school students who have cleared the NEET and JEE entrance exams.

The ones who have made it through the medicine and engineering competitive exams include Tamanna Goel, who got rank 11 in the General-EWS category in NEET. She has been brought up by a single mother.

Shalu, whose father lost his job during the pandemic, got rank 306 in JEE Advanced, and Ayush Bansal, whose father works in a book depot, got the 189th rank in JEE Advanced. They too met the CM and Deputy CM.

“Students who have gotten into IITs and have secured top ranks in NEET-JEE exams must become a role model for the entire government education system,” the CM said.

Sisodia, meanwhile, asked each of the 20 students to take the responsibility of helping their juniors. “When you become a doctor or an engineer, please work with all honesty and dedication,” he said.

