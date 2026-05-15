Woman preparing for NEET found dead at home in Delhi, family tries to cremate without informing police

The body was taken into police custody and shifted to BJRM Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. (File Photo)

A 20-year-old woman who was preparing for NEET was found dead at her home in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Thursday. The woman’s family tried to cremate her, but was stopped by police.

A police officer said that a PCR call was received on May 14 about a body being taken to the Kewal Park Shamshan Ghat. Officers immediately reached the spot and identified the victim as a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, the officer said.

Initial inquiries indicate that the woman died by suicide by hanging at her home, officers said.

“Family members, unaware of the legal procedures to be followed after a death, transported the body to the cremation ground instead of informing the police,” the officer said.