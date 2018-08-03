‘Neeraj Bawana gang member’ held after shootout: Police

The shootout took place near Millennium depot at around 5.15 am. The shootout took place near Millennium depot at around 5.15 am.

In a joint operation of south and southeast district police, a 24-year-old suspected member of the Neeraj Bawana gang was arrested after a shootout in southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan Thursday morning.

Police said the accused, Saddam Hussain, suffered a bullet injury to his leg and is recuperating in hospital. He has been involved in seven cases of attempt to murder and extortion, added police.

According to JCP (south) Devesh Srivastava, the shootout took place near Millennium depot at around 5.15 am.

Police had received information that Hussain would come near the area on a motorcycle. A trap was laid to arrest him. When policemen told him to stop, he tried to flee, but slipped on the road. He then opened fire at the police party. “In retaliation, a police officer shot him and Hussain received a bullet wound in his leg,” said Srivastava.

Police said on July 25, Hussain and a juvenile had shot and injured a businessman in Kotla Mubarakpur. The complaintant had told police that before the incident, he had got an extortion call from an unknown person.

